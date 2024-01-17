Clements Ferry projects move through TRC

This week there are several developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Jan. 18: TOWNE AT COOPER RIVER PHASE II (ROAD AND INFRASTRUCTURE) – Three items: Development plan and road improvement to Enterprise Blvd., Beresford Run, and Clements Ferry Rd. and preliminary plat for infrastructure to serve Towne at Cooper River Master Development on 30 acres at 2620 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2710001035. Owner: Cato Holdings LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Spencer Plowden, splowden@seamonwhiteside.com

Jan 18: WOODFIELD COOPER RIVER FARMS 2 – Site plan for a 71-unit multifamily development on 2.7 acres at 700 Silo Acres Dr. TMS: B2710001035. Owner: Woodfield Acquistions LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Malcolm Glenn, mglenn@seamonwhi teside.com.

Jan 18: #7. WOODFIELD POINT HOPE 3 MIXED USE – Site plan for 336 multifamily units, 12 townhome units, 18,000 sf. of retail buildings and 4,000 sf leasing office on 44.6 acres at 1000 Waterline St. TMS: B2620000028. Owner: Thomas Webster, Woodfield Development. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Malcolm Glenn, mglenn@seamon whiteside.com.

RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Jan. 11: Tuxbury Farm Tract (4th review) – Concept plan for 83 mixed-use lots at 2682 Hwy 41 & 698 Tuxbury Farm Road for 58 townhomes and 25 single-family lots on 15.10 acres. TMS: 2630004006. Owner: Tuxbury Equestrian Center. Applicant: Toll Brothers. Contact: Mark Fields, mfields1@tollbrothers.com . Results: Open pending delivery of Stormwater comments.

Jan. 11: Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 2 (4th review) – Preliminary plat and road construction plans for 233 single-family residences on 129.9 acres in Cainhoy. TMS: B2620000028. Owner: Pulte Home Company. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Steven Roach, roach.s@tandh.com . Results: Open pending delivery of Stormwater comments.

Jan. 11: Foundation Place at Point Hope Phase 1(1st review) – Site plan for 8,487 sq. ft. commercial building on 4.35 acres at 846 Foundation St., Cainhoy. TMS: B26200000063. Owner: Vulcan Property Group. Applicant: Barrier Island SC, LLC. Contact: Andrew Bajoczky, andy@barrieris landng.com. Results: Revise and return.

Jan. 11: Daniel Island Drive Hotel (3rd review) - Site plan for 38-room hotel, event space, and hotel restaurant on 1.55 acres at 1996 Daniel Island Drive. TMS: B2750000080. Owner: JT Industries LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Malcolm Glenn, mglenn@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Revise and return.

Jan. 11: Kings Cross Church (pre-app) - Site plan for building addition with parking at 2011 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2680000120. Owner: Kings Cross Church. Applicant: Sitecast, LLC. Contact: Jacob Cordray, jcordray@sitecastsc.com . Results: Revise and return.

Jan. 11: MARSHES AT DANIEL ISLAND PHASE 2 (3rd review) - Preliminary plat and road construction plans 26 single-family lots on 4.9 acres at 146 UT Fairbanks Drive. TMS: B2710000010. Owner: Marla DeCriscio | Stanley Martin Homes, LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Zachary Wortman, zwortman@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Revise and return.

RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

Jan. 16: 211 Seven Farms Dr. – Conceptual approval for a new three-story mixed-use building over parking at 211 Seven Farms. Dr. TMS: 301-00-00-805. Owner: SLS Development. Applicant: The Middleton Group. Results: Not available at press time.

REULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON PLANNING COMMISION

Jan. 17: Tuxbury Farm Tract – Subdivision approval for 83 mixed-use lots at 2682 Hwy 41 & 698 Tuxbury Farm Rd for 58 townhomes and 25 single-family lots on 15.10 acres. TMS: 2630004006, 007, 042, 046 & 053. Owner: Rumph Auto Service, et al., J. Ray Waits, & Tuxbury Equestrian Center. Applicant: Toll Brothers. Results: Deferred.