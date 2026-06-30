Clements Ferry resident roots for clients facing hair loss

Every person who sits in Starr Fox's chair has a story.

Some are navigating chemotherapy. Some are dealing with autoimmune disorders. Others are watching their hair thin a little more each morning and wondering why.

Fox has made it her mission to not only help them find answers but return the confidence they thought they'd lost.

The Clements Ferry Road resident is a certified trichologist, hair loss specialist, and hairstylist at Ageless Medical Spa & Hair Restoration in Mount Pleasant, where she works with men and women experiencing hair loss, thinning hair, and scalp conditions. She also helps chemotherapy patients and survivors navigate one of the most visible and emotional side effects of cancer treatment.

"I specialize in helping men and women experiencing hair loss through advanced treatments, scalp health programs, wigs, toppers, and hair replacement solutions," Fox said.

Her work comes at a time when hair loss is becoming increasingly common. According to Charles Medical Group, more than 80 million Americans experience some form of hair thinning or hair loss, including an estimated 50 million men and 30 million women affected by pattern baldness.

"Throughout my career, I've always loved helping people feel confident and beautiful," Fox said. "Over time, I began meeting more clients who were struggling with hair loss, and I quickly realized that what they needed went far beyond a new hairstyle."

Hair loss can stem from a variety of causes, including genetics, autoimmune disorders, thyroid conditions, hormonal changes, menopause, postpartum recovery, medications, and chemotherapy.

"I work with a wide range of clients," she said. "Some are experiencing age-related thinning, while others have medical conditions such as alopecia, autoimmune disorders, hormonal imbalances, thyroid issues, or scalp conditions. I also help women experiencing postpartum hair loss, menopause-related thinning, and hair loss associated with weight-loss medications… The common thread is that they are looking for answers, support, and solutions that help them feel like themselves again.”

While hair loss is often viewed as a cosmetic issue, Fox says the emotional toll can be significant.

"Many clients tell me they no longer recognize themselves in the mirror," she said. "They may avoid social events, feel self-conscious at work, or spend hours trying to conceal thinning areas and even not taking pictures for years with their own children because of the shame they feel with their hair loss."

Fox says women often carry an especially heavy burden because hair is so closely tied to identity, while men frequently describe feeling older than they are or less confident in social situations.

"Many clients experience anxiety, depression, embarrassment, or a loss of self-esteem," she said. "Often, the emotional burden is something they've been carrying quietly for years before they finally seek help. I wish people understood that hair loss is not simply a cosmetic issue. It can affect mental health, relationships, careers, and overall quality of life."

She also emphasizes that there is no universal solution.

"One treatment might work for you that wouldn't work for your friend," she said. "You may have hated wearing a wig, but your friend may love it."

As awareness grows, so has demand for specialized hair restoration services in the Charleston area.

"The demand has grown tremendously," Fox said. "More people are becoming aware that hair loss treatments exist beyond simply accepting it or wearing a traditional wig."

At her clinic, Fox works to identify the underlying causes of hair loss and track treatment progress using specialized scalp imaging technology. She says education and ongoing support are just as important as the treatments themselves.

"I pride myself on offering solutions, not empty promises," she said. "We'll guide the client through the whole process so they never feel alone."

Some of her most memorable moments have little to do with hair itself.

Fox recalls working with a woman in her 70s who suffered from a form of scarring hair loss that prevented her hair from growing back. After helping her find a customized solution, the woman asked to FaceTime her daughter and granddaughter.

"As soon as we FaceTimed them, the first words out of her mouth were, 'I feel like a woman, again. It's been years,'" Fox said. "We all started crying, and I'm so happy that I was able to be part of her journey."

Those experiences continue to fuel her passion for the work.

"Seeing a client smile, stand taller, take photos again, or simply feel comfortable leaving the house without worrying about their hair is incredibly fulfilling," she said. "Hair loss can be isolating, but no one should have to go through it alone."

Fox’s goal isn't simply restoring hair. It's helping people reclaim a piece of themselves they thought they had lost.