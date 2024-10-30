Clements Ferry Road’s residential boom

Seven new apartment and townhome developments are set to welcome about 1,700 residential units to Clements Ferry Road.

Once a stretch of forests and trees, the Clements Ferry corridor is on the brink of a major residential makeover, with several developers unveiling plans for new projects in the area.

Leading the charge is Woodfield Partners, known for developments like The Port House and Wharf 7 on Daniel Island. Their latest project, The Goddard at Point Hope, is a mixed-use development spanning 12 acres at 1000 Point Hope Parkway.

Under construction since January 2023, The Goddard has begun leasing its first units over the past two months, according to Fritz Meyer of Meyer Kapp and Associates. The development features four multifamily buildings with 224 residential units, offering studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a saltwater pool, fitness center, club and game rooms, and a pet park.

Also arriving at Point Hope is Berkshire, a 192-unit townhome community at 1049 Point Hope Parkway. Led by TBC Development and Batson-Cook Development Co., Berkshire will feature 36 three-story buildings arranged into six residential pods, each offering three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom townhomes. According to the developers, only 15.5 of the 46.7-acre site will be developed to “maintain a neighborhood residential feel.”

Berkshire’s amenities will include a community playground, swimming pool, dog park, and bike and walking trails throughout the property. The first units are anticipated for December 2025, with final completion expected by October 2026.

Aventon Companies has officially broken ground on Aventon Mikasa, a luxury 336-unit multifamily community at 2150 Clements Ferry Road. Scheduled for a fall 2024 completion, the 19-acre apartment complex will feature multiple four-story buildings with elevator access, offering a range of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans. Planned amenities include a resort-style pool, clubhouse with a remote working lounge, game room, and fitness center.

Still under review by the City of Charleston

If you’ve noticed the large cluster of trees recently cut down on Clements Ferry Road, the site is currently being prepped for Del Webb Point Hope, a new residential subdivision with 223 units between Rivers Reach Drive and Oak Bluff Avenue. The development is owned by Pulte Home Company, with engineering by Thomas & Hutton.

Point Hope Capstone, a 305-unit development with buildings up to four stories tall, is also in the works at 1260 Clements Ferry Road, by Birmingham-based Capstone Communities. Spanning 24.3 acres, the project will include nearly 36,000 square feet of retail space, blending commercial and residential elements in the growing area.

Additionally, Point Hope Townhomes, an affordable housing development by Ashton Charleston Residential, is planned for 1730 Clements Ferry Road. This project will feature 23 buildings with a total of 110 units across 42 acres. Sharing the same address, Alliance Apartments, developed by Seven Sticks LLC, is set to introduce a 336-unit multifamily community with amenities on 23.9 acres in Phase 1 of the project.

Rounding out the list, six townhomes are planned for 123 Sportsman Island Drive, on a 0.58-acre site owned by Benjamin Stein. Barrier Island Engineering & Consulting is managing the development procedures for the project.