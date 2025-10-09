Clements Ferry Road corridor expands with new medical centers and dining options

Clements Ferry Road is about to get busier.

From emergency care to dining options, new developments are bringing convenience, health services, and family friendly spots closer to home.

NOVANT HEALTH

Novant Health broke ground July 1 for a new freestanding emergency department next to the Ace Hardware on Clements Ferry Road. It is set to open by the end of summer 2026.

The 10,000-square-foot facility will operate 24/7 and will feature 10 private exam rooms, a trauma bay, advanced imaging, and a lab.

“Expanding access to care is a top priority for Novant Health, and this new emergency department is a key step forward,” said Kirsten Royster, president of Novant Health Charleston. Sarah Tuley, president of East Cooper Medical Center, added that the new emergency department aims to reduce travel time and ease overcrowding for patients.

MUSC HEALTH CLEMENTS FERRY PAVILION

Anticipated to open by the end of 2025, the four-story, 80,000-square-foot MUSC Clements Ferry Pavilion at 1101 Waterline Street will house 30 to 35 physicians across nearly a dozen specialties, including advanced imaging, heart care, gastroenterology, and neurology.

“Construction is still on time and on target,” said MUSC’s media spokesperson, Kristen Drew. “We’re hitting key milestones soon, like getting the water on and bringing in large medical equipment. The opening is still aimed for the end of December.”

Officials hope the pavilion will bring maternal and child health services closer to the community and provide families with access to prenatal care, pediatric care, and other family focused medical services.

BONS SECOURS MERCY HEALTHCARE & PHILOSOPHIA

Vulcan Property Group is constructing its fifth property, an 8,600-square-foot building at The Gates at Point Hope off Clement’s Ferry Road. Bon Secours Mercy Healthcare will open an urgent care facility, and Philosophia will bring a Mediterranean-themed restaurant to the space. One suite remains available, with the shell expected to be completed by year’s end.

YE OLD FASHIONED

Fans of burgers, fries, and ice cream have a fall treat coming. Ye Ole Fashioned is expected to open soon at 832 Foundation Street in Point Hope and will offer 32 ice cream flavors, classic diner fare, and a covered patio.

“Everything is still moving forward,” owner Cole Spradling said. “We anticipate that construction will be completely finished by Oct. 1, and we will be opening soon after that. It will definitely be this fall.”