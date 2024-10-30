Clements Ferry Road Phase 2: Early completion, under budget

Say goodbye to orange traffic cones and hello to four lanes of open road.

The much-anticipated Clements Ferry Road Widening Phase 2 is officially complete – ahead of schedule and under budget.

The project, which has been in the works since December 2020, was initially slated for completion by Nov. 30 but wrapped up on Oct. 11, nearly two months early.

The $75 million project, part of Berkeley County’s One Cent Sales Tax program, expanded Clements Ferry Road by adding two lanes along a 4.5-mile stretch from Jack Primus Road to SC Highway 41. Improvements also included a multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists and a raised planted median to enhance road safety.

Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley praised the project as a significant milestone for the area.

“We’re very proud of this project,” Whitley said. “At the end of my third term, I ran for county council to widen Clements Ferry Road and now this signifies the completion of both phases. It’s really a tremendous thing to end my career knowing that we’ve got that road widened for the 25,000 cars that come down Clements Ferry Road every day.”

Celebrating the completion of another One Cent Sales Tax project, Whitley thanked the constituents involved. “Banks Construction and our Berkeley County engineering team forged a successful partnership to get this crucial work done earlier than anticipated and with cost savings to the taxpayers. Clements Ferry Road will now be a much safer corridor for years to come.”

According to county public information officer Jenna-Ley Walls, “The total cost of Phase 2 was $75 million, with construction being $45 million, which was about $2 million under budget.”

Phase 2 builds upon the success of Phase 1, completed in August 2019, which widened Clements Ferry Road from I-526 to Jack Primus Road. Together, the two phases have transformed nearly nine miles of the Cainhoy peninsula, for commuters, school buses, emergency vehicles, and pedestrians walking along the corridor.

“I love celebrating a completion because I know all the hard work that goes into doing them,” Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said on the day of completion.

“I remember when Phase 1 finished, I got more positive phone calls from residents on Daniel Island and Clements Ferry than ever about the impact on quality of life,” Cribb said. “Thirty minutes a day to a person is significant. It’s getting to the ball game on time, getting home for dinner on time, and more time for family, so getting this done is a big deal.”

Residents who have dealt with construction delays and traffic congestion over the years were relieved by the early completion.

Sander van Es, a Nelliefield resident, said, “It’s been a lot with all the traffic and road work going on, and I drive up and down here everyday with the kids. Normally it would take about 35 minutes to drive anywhere with construction going on, but it should be cut down to 15 minutes now.”

Brad Williams, a Beresford Hall resident who travels Clements Ferry Road daily for work, noticed the improvement as soon as the traffic cones were removed.

“You can travel the full length of Clements Ferry from 526 to the Wando River Marina in approximately 10 minutes now,” Williams said. “Traffic is so much better and 526 is more easily accessible to all Clements Ferry residents and visitors. I’m excited to live here and see the area continue to improve.”