Clements Ferry stoplight, new fire station, Publix construction highlights DINA quarterly meeting

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association held its third-quarter meeting on Aug. 21, featuring development updates and discussions with local civic leaders.

Key topics included local developments, island crime, and Clements Ferry construction.

NEW FIRE STATION PLANNED

A new Fire Station 20 is planned for the Beresford Run area on Clements Ferry Road, which will replace the current location on Pinefield Drive in an effort to provide more space for the unit, according to District 1 City Councilman Boyd Gregg.

Additionally, a new stoplight is set to be installed in the area of Clements Ferry Road and the Beresford Run area, in a stretch of road near the I-526 off ramps. The city aims to begin construction on both projects by the end of the year, Gregg said.

The city is finalizing designs for pedestrian improvements at the Pier View crosswalk, which is at the intersection of Pier View Street and Seven Farms Drive intersection leading across to Bucksley Lane, and is also collaborating with Dominion Energy to improve nighttime lighting on that road. The designs would be similar to the crosswalk between Publix and Credit One Stadium.

A new road plan near the Daniel Island’s Waterfront townhome and condo community has been submitted to the Charleston Technical Review Committee. The road plan, adjacent to Simmons Cemetery on Seven Farms Drive, is anticipated to support the proposed development of additional townhomes.

Guard railings for the Beresford Creek Bridge are expected to be installed by the end of August, according to Gregg.

The county is working on park designs for the island’s Northern Tract.

Regarding Publix, construction is nearing, though no specific timeline has been set. Gregg also noted that the Publix ramp will be repaired to prevent cars from scraping against the pavement.

DI GET CLOSER TO UNIT CAP

Mary Stuart Sutton, the Daniel Island Property Owners Association’s chief operations officer, said, “Daniel Island’s unit number is capped by the city at 7,500 units, and we’re just over 6,000, so we’re phasing out.”

SCAMS, THEFT ON RISE

Charleston Police Department Team 5 Lt. George Bradley highlighted a rise in phishing scams. In the last three months, nearly $250,000 has been stolen from Daniel Island residents.

Lt. Bradley reported that the number one rising crime in Charleston is firearms being stolen from unlocked vehicles, with a 62% increase this year.

The most significant crime increase on the island involves vehicle accidents, primarily due to texting while driving.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis also reported a rise in property crimes along Clements Ferry Road, particularly thefts of construction equipment and trailers.

From March to August, there were 512 citations, 432 warnings, and four DUI arrests on Clements Ferry Road and Daniel Island.

In response to the increase in countywide accidents, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new motor unit, utilizing Harley Davidson police motorcycles to aid in traffic enforcement.

DRIVER SAFETY

District 8 City Councilman Mike Seekings clarified state golf cart laws: drivers must be at least 16 years old with a valid driver’s license. Golf carts are only permitted on roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less and can only be operated during daylight hours, not at night.

As for enhancing vehicle driving safety, Lt. George Bradley said cameras along Clements Ferry Road are now operational.