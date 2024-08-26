Coastal Photography Contest accepting entries

The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services's (SCDES) Bureau of Coastal Management is currently accepting submissions for its annual Coastal Photography Contest. ﻿Photographers of all levels are encouraged to enter their photographs of the South Carolina coast for a chance to be featured on SCDES’s 2025 Tide Table poster.

“Our annual Tide Table posters are consistently one of the most popular public resources we develop, and the Coastal Photography Contest is always a fun time of year,” said Chris Stout, chief of the Bureau of Coastal Management, in a statement. “We always look forward to seeing the photographs of South Carolina’s beautiful coast and beaches that are shared with us.”

Last year’s winner was “Pretty in Pink” by Mary Alice Tartler and features a roseate spoonbill on Sea Pines Plantation in Hilton Head Island. The 2024 Tide Table and previous years’ photo contest winners are available at des.sc.gov/coastalphoto.

Photographs should feature coastal South Carolina scenes including marshes, beaches, or wildlife. Photos must be the original work of the photographer, must be in landscape orientation, and individual photos should not exceed a file size of 65 megabytes. Participants may submit up to three digital photos by the extended deadline of Sept. 15.

The winning photo will be featured on SCDES’s 2025 Tide Table Poster and will be shared on the SCDES website later this year. Entries must be submitted online. Visit des.sc.gov/coastalphoto for the rules, submission form, and additional information.