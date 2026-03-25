COCO 2026 is a fan feast
Get ready, Charleston.
The 2026 Credit One Charleston Open is set to deliver nine days of tennis, taste, tunes, and total fan immersion from Saturday, March 28, to Sunday, April 5.
Whether you’re chasing big serves or small bites, there’s something for everyone at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island.
“This year, we’re focused on creating more memorable moments both on and off the court,” said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “Fans of all backgrounds, whether longtime tennis enthusiasts or new to the game, will find plenty to enjoy.”
New Fan Spaces & Experiences
The 2026 tournament unveils the Fan Hub, the central spot for all on-site activity.
Returning favorites like pickleball, padel, and practice court viewing mix with new interactive options. The Tournament Ambassador program returns with Grand Slam champion Tracy Austin and three-time WTA champion Alison Riske-Amritraj. Former American ATP stars John Isner, Sam Querrey, and Steve Johnson – hosts of the "Nothing Major" podcast – will also make appearances.
The Kitchen is a brand-new outdoor dining space next to the pickleball courts, offering authentic Lowcountry flavors from local ingredients. It’s a perfect spot to relax between matches.
Fans can add extra excitement with themed evenings:
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Ladies Night (March 30): Mixology demos, cocktails, a photo booth, and shopping, plus guest appearances from Isner, Querrey, and Johnson.
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Educators Night (March 31): Honoring Charleston-area teachers with 500 free tickets distributed to local schools.
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Military & First Responders Night (April 1): General admission tickets for military through Vet Tix, first responders through local organizations.
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Women & Girls in Sports Night (April 2): Celebrating female athletes and inspiring the next generation.
A new signature event, the Oyster Roast, kicks off qualifying weekend on March 28, 4-6 p.m., featuring all-you-can-eat oysters and special guest Chef Jason Stanhope of Sullivan’s Fish Camp.
Family, Fan-Friendly Fun
MUSC Health Family Weekend (March 28-29) offers two full days of tennis, games, live music, face painting, and autograph opportunities. Kids 16 and under get in free; adults start at $10.
The USTA Play Tennis! Provision Fan Zone keeps players of all ages active with Speed of Serve, Timed Rally Challenges, Sign the Lens, and the Umpire Challenge. Fans can also catch The Draw on March 28 to see first-round matchups and meet players.
On Tuesday, March 31, at 1 p.m., fans can watch Special Olympics pickleball, and Wednesday, April 1, at 12 p.m., Special Olympics tennis takes center stage.
Live music throughout the week includes Lauren Hall, Matt MacKelcan, and Grace Miller Moody, a 2025 “The Voice” contestant. The Ultra Lounge returns with tacos, Michelob Ultra Cheladas, Palomas, and live acoustic sets.
For deeper insights, the DXC Technology Series spotlights women in sports and leadership, hosted daily at 1 p.m. by Pippa Horn. Fans can also catch Baseline Banter interviews from March 30-April 3.
Food & Drink Highlights
The tournament doubles down on Charleston flavor:
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COCO Row: Sullivan’s Fish Camp, Mpishi, Bodega, Verde, Orlando’s Pizza, Bon Banh Mi, and Lowcountry Lemonade.
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The Kitchen: Lowcountry ingredients and regional offerings.
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First Serve Plaza: Chick-fil-A, Daddy’s Breakfast + Espresso, mimosas, Bloody Marys, and coffee.
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Food Truck Village: Wholly Cow Ice Cream, Page’s Okra Grill, Mr. Popper’s popcorn, Playa Bowls, King of Pops, and Bangin’ Vegan Eats.
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Grab-and-go options: Club Court Market and Seven Farms Market, plus mobile carts like Glacé shaved ice, Matcha Bar CHS, and Loleo’s juices and energy bites.
Signature cocktails like The First Serve are available throughout the grounds, with mocktail and frozen versions for all ages.
Glow in the Dark
The free Har-Tru “Play On After Dark” returns April 2 with glow-in-the-dark tennis. Limited space requires registration. Partners Mercedes-Benz, Southern Tide, and Thorne will also host games, photo ops, product demos, and player meet-and-greets.
Tickets are on sale at creditonecharlestonopen.com. Kids 16 and under enter free with an adult ticket, with discounts for juniors, seniors, USTA members, and military.