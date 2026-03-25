COCO 2026 is a fan feast

Get ready, Charleston. The 2026 Credit One Charleston Open is set to deliver nine days of tennis, taste, tunes, and total fan immersion from Saturday, March 28, to Sunday, April 5.

Whether you’re chasing big serves or small bites, there’s something for everyone at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island.

“This year, we’re focused on creating more memorable moments both on and off the court,” said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “Fans of all backgrounds, whether longtime tennis enthusiasts or new to the game, will find plenty to enjoy.”

New Fan Spaces & Experiences

The 2026 tournament unveils the Fan Hub, the central spot for all on-site activity.

Returning favorites like pickleball, padel, and practice court viewing mix with new interactive options. The Tournament Ambassador program returns with Grand Slam champion Tracy Austin and three-time WTA champion Alison Riske-Amritraj. Former American ATP stars John Isner, Sam Querrey, and Steve Johnson – hosts of the "Nothing Major" podcast – will also make appearances.

The Kitchen is a brand-new outdoor dining space next to the pickleball courts, offering authentic Lowcountry flavors from local ingredients. It’s a perfect spot to relax between matches.

Fans can add extra excitement with themed evenings:

Ladies Night (March 30): Mixology demos, cocktails, a photo booth, and shopping, plus guest appearances from Isner, Querrey, and Johnson.

Educators Night (March 31): Honoring Charleston-area teachers with 500 free tickets distributed to local schools.

Military & First Responders Night (April 1): General admission tickets for military through Vet Tix, first responders through local organizations.

Women & Girls in Sports Night (April 2): Celebrating female athletes and inspiring the next generation.