COCO celebrates 25 years in Charleston

The Credit One Charleston Open, North America's premier women’s-only tennis event, will return for its 53rd edition next year, March 29 to April 6, 2025. The 2025 tournament also marks the 25th year of the event in Charleston, which moved from Hilton Head Island in 2001.

As the kickoff event of the WTA Hologic Tour’s clay season, the tournament is held annually at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island. All tickets and packages for the 2025 tournament are on sale to the public, giving tennis fans the chance to secure their seats for an event that will feature more than 100 top tennis professionals and introduce a new lineup of fan experiences and food and beverage offerings.

The tournament has seen significant growth in recent years, due in part to the renovation and modernization of Credit One Stadium, an elevated fan experience, and a consistently strong player field that delivers top-level competition. The 2025 line-up already includes World No. 7 and US Open finalist Jessica Pegula, World No. 8, US Open semifinalist and Charleston local Emma Navarro and World No. 12 and DC Open champion Paula Badosa. Additional player commitments will be announced in the coming weeks.

Momentum for the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open is already building, with its ticket renewal and pre-sale program experiencing unprecedented success, nearly doubling presale interest compared to last year. Already, all 100-level seats for next year’s tournament have been renewed and Finale and Champions packages are sold out. Given the popularity of the event, the tournament has released new inventory in its 300-level with reserved mesh chairback seating. Additionally, a new lounge will be added to the stadium where guests can enjoy premium baseline views and exclusive catering. Lounge seating will be offered in groups of four per session and will launch later this month.

“Each year, the Credit One Charleston Open continues to grow, and 2025 will be no exception. As we mark 25 years in Charleston, we’re excited to offer fans even more world-class tennis, as well as popular activities like pickleball and padel, along with enhanced dining and entertainment options,” said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “The growth of the event reflects the incredible passion of our fans and the continued support of Charleston as the premier destination for women’s tennis. We look forward to another outstanding tournament.”

The excitement at the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open will extend far beyond the tennis courts, as the tournament introduces a range of new experiences for fans. Attendees can enjoy expanded onsite entertainment, interactive activations and upgraded dining and beverage options. The event will offer pickleball and padel experiences, giving fans the opportunity to try these fast-growing sports in a fun, social environment. The tennis-focused Fan Zone will return, presented in partnership with USTA South Carolina, where fans can participate in hands-on tennis activities and games designed to test their skills and inspire the next generation of players. At “COCO Row” fans can explore a curated selection of Lowcountry restaurants, providing a taste of the city’s renowned culinary scene.

The popular Family Weekend will return during opening weekend, March 29-30, with two full days of family-friendly activities, including jump castles, face painting, live music and more. Family Weekend tickets start at $10 for adults, and children 16 and under are free. For the first time in tournament history, qualifying matches will be held on Stadium Court inside Credit One Stadium during Family Weekend, giving fans a unique opportunity to watch rising stars compete in the tournament's main stadium.

Tickets are currently on sale at creditonecharlestonopen.com or by calling 843-856-7900.