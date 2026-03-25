COCO Family Weekend

Family time gets better each year during the Credit One Charleston Open Family Weekend.

The two-day event will take place Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29, and will feature fan favorites along with new attractions designed to entertain both children and adults.

"Families love that there's something for everyone,” said Ashley Smith, fan experience and special events manager for the tournament. “Kids can try tennis challenges, play games, meet players during autograph sessions, and explore the kids’ zone, while parents can enjoy the atmosphere, food, and beverages and watch world-class tennis.”

The kids’ zone provides family entertainment, including face painting, fairy hair, balloon artists, costumed characters, kid-inspired culinary treats, and dancing along with a DJ.

Smith said this year they have added several new experiences, including more interactive challenges in the USTA fan zone, where attendees of all ages are invited to put their tennis skills to the test.

Other new offerings include a photo booth with marquee letters and balloons, giveaways from community partners, and yard games so children can stay busy throughout the day.

"Each year we look for ways to make Family Weekend even more interactive,” Smith said. “One of the things we're most excited about is introducing pickleball with an introductory session where families can learn the fundamentals and then jump on the court to play.”

Pickleball has gained a massive surge in participation and is now the fastest-growing sport in the United States. Both tennis and pickleball are popular racket sports, with many players alternating between the two games.

Following a successful debut in 2025, qualifying tennis matches will again be played inside Credit One Stadium, giving fans the chance to watch tournament action on the main stage as well as on the practice courts.

“For many children, it's their first time seeing professional tennis up close,” Smith said. “Being able to interact with the sport and experience the energy of the tournament often turns into a lasting memory, and for a lot of families, it becomes a tradition to come back every year.”

Thousands of fans are expected to attend family weekend, and Smith said the reason the event is so popular is because it blends action-packed professional tennis with a fun, relaxed environment for families.

“Another big reason is accessibility,” she said. “Kids 16 and under receive free admission with a paying adult, which makes it an easy and affordable way for families to experience a professional sporting event together.”