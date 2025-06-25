Coco + Salt provides healing solutions for chronic health problems

Daniel Island residents can find solutions for a variety of chronic health problems at Coco + Salt.

Alicia Orr, a registered dietitian nutritionist and functional medicine practitioner, established Coco + Salt in Boston, Massachusetts, a decade ago to assist individuals in improving their health.

The name was inspired by Mother Nature’s provision of natural remedies for healing.

Two and a half years ago, Orr and her family moved to Daniel Island. She brought her desire to help those suffering from chronic illness and set up shop.

Coco + Salt follows a whole-body approach by using patients’ health history from early childhood to the present day, along with labs and functional testing to develop an individualized plan for healing.

While working in Boston at Massachusetts General Hospital and in rehab and long-term care settings, Orr discovered functional medicine.

“The more I studied functional medicine, the better I was able to get to the root cause of my clients’ concerns and help them heal,” she said.

From newborns to clients in their 90s, Orr says she can help people feel better.

“I work with my clients to get to the bottom, or the root cause of what is causing a client’s symptoms or holding them back from feeling their best. In addition to blood labs, we use many different testing modalities that standard allopathic physicians do not.”

Daniel Island resident Ine McKenzie says Coco + Salt’s focus on functional medicine may benefit many residents.

“Alicia is a wonderful addition to the Daniel Island business community, especially for residents with immune and chronic illnesses,” McKenzie said. “I have a lot of admiration for her knowledge.”

Orr credits her mentor with helping her on her healing path. “My mentor, Dr. Sidney MacDonald Baker, taught me to find what the body has that it doesn’t want, is toxic, or causing problems, and what the body is missing that it needs.

“After bringing the body back to homeostasis in this way, Mother Nature will often take care of the rest. Given the right conditions the body has the potential to take care of the rest of the healing.”

Orr said her clients’ recovery is the best part of her job.

“My favorite part is the follow up visit when the client tells me their symptoms are completely gone, labs are improved, and they are feeling so much better. We all deserve to feel our best and with the right practitioner and testing I believe this is possible for everyone.”

A local resident, who asked to remain anonymous, experienced bloating, fatigue, and persistent digestion issues, but finally found relief at Coco + Salt.

“Alicia completely changed my health,” the patient said. “She’s incredibly knowledgeable, thorough, and compassionate. Through her detailed lab testing and personalized holistic protocols, I’m now entirely symptom-free!”

Orr said she provides a complimentary 15-minute introductory call for those who may want to learn more about functional and integrative medicine.