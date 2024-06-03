College regatta racing sets sail at the Daniel Island waterfront

Sea breezes, tactical decisions, expert boating maneuvers, high speeds, and the competitive college sailing spirit will be on full display March 9 along the Daniel Island waterfront.

Six college qualifiers, including the Citadel and Clemson University sailing teams, will compete in the fast-paced event known as the Turner Team Race championship.

“The Daniel Island waterfront provides a perfect platform for teams to rotate boats,” Citadel sailing coach Nick Johnstone said. “Most importantly, it is a great spectating venue for it.”

Johnstone said spectators will see spectacular sights during the competition and, depending on wind conditions and direction, can view racing from either of the main docks, or from the north side of the Daniel Island Trail, or even by boat.

“Daniel Island is well known for its extremely strong current, which condenses races and makes them more exciting,” Johnstone said. “The breeze off the DI waterfront is also extremely shifty coming off the land, which also keeps racing close and prevents each race from ever being totally over.”

The Turner Team Race is the last qualifier for the South Atlantic Conference of the Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s (SAISA) championship.

The SAISA contenders in the DI race include The Citadel, Clemson University, the Florida Institute of Technology, the University of South Florida, Rollins College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

The regatta starts at 10 a.m., ends around 4 p.m., and is expected to be a fast-paced event where teams often sail 40 to 50 races on compact courses during the day.

“These shorter courses allow us to race closer to the shoreline, providing exceptional viewing for the spectators on shore,” Johnstone said. “Team racing is very exciting racing to watch with constant pass backs, tacking duels and aggressive maneuvers directed at other team’s boats each race.”

Josephine Stanley, sailing director at the Daniel Island Yacht Club, said the club is honored to host the qualifiers and encourages the sport of sailing at all levels.

“To be able to nurture the next generation of competitive sailors means we are encouraging the sport to consist of strong, life-long sailors,” Stanley said.

Stanley said the club’s vision links the rich history of boating to the present day and said the club is especially committed to the latest generation of sailing enthusiasts.

“DIYC affords members and guests a unique location with a beautiful clubhouse, outstanding dining facilities, and views of the Wando River,” Stanley said. “DIYC had its first junior sailing season in 2022, last year we hosted over 150 students and are looking forward to the 2024 season.”

The top three teams in the Turner Team Race will sail on to the championship held at College of Charleston in April.