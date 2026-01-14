Coming in 2026 for Point Hope – new amenities, increase in dues

A brand new “signature” amenity center is coming to Point Hope in 2026. The much-anticipated Doolittle Park, slated to open in time for swim season, will feature two pools, courts for tennis, pickleball and basketball, and more. Also arriving this year is a sizable increase in annual dues for members of the Point Hope property owners association.

The Cainhoy Town Association, or CTA, announced in a letter sent to residents last November that dues would be nearly doubling in the new year, from just over $700 to $1400. Payments are due March 1.

“This year’s assessment marks a significant increase due to the fact that the new amenities, including our exclusive homeowner amenity, Doolittle Park, will be operational (in 2026),” stated the email message. “Other new amenities that have been or will soon be delivered to the CTA, and which the CTA is responsible for maintaining and operating, include Sander’s House and parks and open spaces like Spiral Ramp Park and the Hillocks.”

Reactions from residents about the dues hike have been mixed.

“I wasn’t surprised by the dues increase, as I knew it was coming for a couple of years,” noted resident Tim Lemmer. “We were promised the pool when we closed on our house in November 2021. The facility is a couple of years late. I wish it included a gym. I understand more services mean more money for their support. I can’t say what the right level should be for the new facility, but $1,400 doesn’t sound ridiculous assuming the facility is a nice one that is adequately run.”

“I have lived in several HOA communities before moving to Point Hope,” stated Cheryl Muré, a resident since 2023. “I also served on a board for a multi-year term. In my experience, I have never seen a 100% increase in dues year over year. It is a red flag that reflects poor budget planning and fiscal irresponsibility.”

Darci Gressick and her family moved to the community in 2021.

“I wish they would've communicated better in advance,” she said. “I knew dues would be going up, and honestly I expected them to be kind of in this ballpark, just from what I know other people pay with similar amenities. I think the hard part is that the amenities aren't done, and we're already being increased that much.”

“The new amenities seem to be top of the line, and they come with a price tag,” added resident Tom Merola. "We did not expect the dues to double in one calendar year…. There is concern that if future increases of this magnitude continue, it will not be cost-effective for families to live in Point Hope.”

“I don't have an issue with the fee going up,” stated Caroline Reynolds, a local real estate agent who owns residential properties in Point Hope. “Did it double? Absolutely, but keep in mind we are adding a pool – actually we're adding two pools. We have much more landscape, and as the developer and the builders are building, there'll be more things to maintain. I do not feel it's crazy. I think it's adequate.”

About 20 to 25 residents contacted the CTA with inquiries about the new assessments and requests to know more about the budgeting process, according to Jenny Key, vice president of community operations for CCMC, a third-party management firm hired by the CTA board to provide on-site support.

“We were somewhat surprised at residents' reaction to the assessment increase, because multiple parks were added in 2025, and the two new amenities (Doolittle Park and Sander’s House) were projected to come online in 2026, which significantly increased the association's operational costs,” Key said. “The notice that was sent to residents included a link to the budgets that detail where assessment dollars are spent; however, based on the reaction, I am not certain that the budgets were reviewed or understood by many residents.”

The CTA office has communicated over the years that an increase would be coming, added Key, making it part of the development updates at the association’s annual community meetings and periodically sending out information to residents on the progress of various planned parks and amenities.

The 2026 CTA operating budget is $1,095,265, with an additional $191,563 needed to cover the operational costs of Doolittle Park. Residential owner and builder assessments will cover 12% of the budget, according to CTA, and the rest is covered by commercial dues, builder dues, and a “significant developer subsidy.”

“The developer assumes 100% of the cost of construction and development amenities at Point Hope,” stated the CTA in a social media post. “None of these development costs are passed to property owners, and none are reflected in the CTA budget. What is reflected in the budget is the expense for managing these amenities once they are delivered.”

Another reason for the higher assessments – the number of anticipated occupied homes did not meet projections, which the CTA attributed to “delays in permitting and build time.”

To date, about 200 single-family homes in Point Hope have been completed and occupied, said Julie Dombrowski, spokesperson for the developer, the DI Development Company. An additional 76 homesites are expected to be developed for builders in 2026, which would bring the total number of occupied households in the community to more than 300 in 2027.

“This year, only a handful of new residents will be moving into new homes at Point Hope,” added Dombrowski. “We anticipated a sufficient population to support the amenity at about 250 households.”

In response to resident questions, the CTA held a community information session on Nov. 13.

“I believe the meeting went very well, and the residents who attended walked away with a better understanding of why the assessments went up the amount they did, as well as gaining a better understanding of what it means to live in a Property Owners Association that is under development,” Key said.

Still, some residents hoped for more.

“I feel the situation could’ve been handled differently,” said Merola, who described the meeting as “unproductive.” “People are confused and concerned, and they just need good information to open lines of communication to process all that is being asked of them.”

Key acknowledged their office could have provided “a bit more insight” into the budgets to alleviate confusion, noting that “resident involvement and trust is essential.” Residents are always welcome to contact the association at any time to request information or to meet with staff to address concerns, she said.

“Point Hope is a beautiful community that is in its early stages of development,” Key added. “2026 marks the year where residents will be able to enjoy the pools and sport courts planned for Doolittle Park, as well as the community space at Sander’s House. It is my hope that once those amenities are available for use, the increase in assessment this year will be better understood. As the community continues to develop and add more common areas and amenities, more owners will be contributing to the cost of maintenance, which will help offset the amount needed to maintain them in the future.”

While some residents continue to express frustration, others, like Reynolds, believe the best is yet to come.

“I'm one of the first owners here. I bought in 2021, and my property value has gone up by $300,000 in four years," she said. "I think it's a phenomenal investment.”

Sidebars:

HOMESITES ADDED IN POINT HOPE

2020 62

2021 0

2022 62

2023 26

2024 24

2025 73

2026 76 (anticipated)

Information provided by Julie Dombrowski, spokesperson for the developer, the DI Development Company.

ANNUAL ASSESSMENTS OVER THE YEARS

2021 $650

2022 $665

2023 $680

2024 $695

2025 $710

2026 $1400*

*According to the CTA, the increase for 2026 is needed to help cover operational costs associated with new amenities slated to open this year, such as Doolittle Park, a swim, racquet and recreational center, and Sander’s House, a restored 19th century farmhouse that will be used as a community gathering space for residents.

Information provided by the Cainhoy Town Association.