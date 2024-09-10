Community supports Helene relief efforts

As Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact unfolds, surpassing the death toll of 1989’s Hurricane Hugo, local residents and organizations are stepping up to help those in the hardest-hit areas of Western North Carolina and South Carolina’s Upstate.

The Daniel Island Community Fund will match up to $10,000 to those who donate through the Daniel Island Community Foundation, a tax-deductible 501(c)(3), amplifying the impact of your contribution.

To donate, you can drop off a check at the Daniel Island POA office, located at 130 River Landing Drive, Suite 1-C. Make checks payable to the Daniel Island Community Foundation and note “Helene Relief” in the memo.

Contributions to the Daniel Island Community Foundation will be evenly distributed among three verified charities: the American Red Cross, Water Missions International, and the Salvation Army.

Resident Kristen Ayers quickly started collecting supplies after her friends in Asheville, North Carolina, lost power and water.

“They came to stay with us and rented a van to drive back with items we collected,” Ayers said. “In less than 48 hours, our porch was piled high with donations. One neighbor even handed us cash for gas or water since most transactions are cash-only.”

Grateful for the support, Ayers said, “I’m blown away by the love being shown.”

At Philip Simmons Middle School, teacher Lexie Benardot has been busy gathering supplies with students.

“We’re collecting baby items, clothing, and hygiene products to be driven up to Western North Carolina by a family whose child is in eighth grade,” she said. “Our motto this year is: Be seen, be heard, be loved – this doesn’t just stop inside our school walls.”

Local business owners have also stepped up. Dara Liberatore, who lives on Daniel Island and is co-owner of Tidal Creek Brewhouse in Myrtle Beach, organized a collection for Asheville, gathering essentials like water and cleaning supplies. “We have strong connections to the Upstate so we knew we wanted to help,” she said.

Also donating $1 from every Latte Art beer they sell to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, Liberatore said, “Our community warms our hearts. They make us so proud.”

Daniel Island Animal Hospital collected items including pet supplies to help the residents in North Carolina.

On Clements Ferry Road, Dog and Duck Family Pubs are currently collecting supplies for relief efforts in Western North Carolina and its surrounding impacted areas. Accepting supply donations on a rolling basis, locals can bring boxed – not bagged – donations to any of the restaurant’s four locations. A list of supplies needed can be found on Dog and Duck’s Facebook page.

Many other local businesses and individuals are also organizing relief efforts.

To contribute to the ongoing relief efforts for Hurricane Helene victims, visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hurricane-helene.