Confessions of a news reporter

Nearly every playdate between the ages of 9 and 12, I pretended to be Barbara Walters or Oprah Winfrey interviewing my friends.

Before school, I’d listen to Good Morning America to catch up on who won last night’s American Idol finale or whether Obama had become president, thanks to my mom being strict about bedtime.

In our house, news was everywhere – if you knew where to find it.

When I wasn’t religiously reading Tiger Beat magazine, I was flipping through the Sunday comics after my grandpa finished reading the boring stuff. A newspaper was always on the kitchen counter, and by the time I was old enough to understand it, I was already fascinated by the world of journalism.

But growing up, I was told journalism was dying, especially print media. It wasn’t a practical career choice, and even if I did try, the odds of success were slim.

Teaching seemed like a safer route. Maybe nursing school.

Despite the warnings, I never stopped writing or asking questions. At the age of 10, I started crafting stories just for fun. In elementary school, I was on the morning news, proudly announcing school sports, upcoming tests, and, most importantly, what was for lunch.

I loved watching reporters on TV – the way journalists asked questions, the way they could make people feel comfortable enough to open up. I even wondered if the weatherman struggled with the green screen.

In high school, I had no idea what to do. I knew I wanted to write, but could that actually pay the bills? I bounced between majors in college – nursing, Christian studies – before finally accepting that English was the right fit. When I saw journalism listed as a minor, it was an easy choice.

Now, as a journalist for The Daniel Island News, I realize how much this job is about more than just writing – it’s about listening. Reporting is gathering perspectives and turning those stories into something the community can engage with. I get to be the first to hear them and the one to share them.

On a weekly basis, I cover everything from education to features to development and government updates.

I’ve interviewed the mayor, local leaders, and even Beeple, the multimillionaire NFT artist with 2 million followers – who works right down the street from me. I’ve told the stories of inspiring students, covered how the community rallies around those in need, and even wrote about two local chefs rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic.

One of the things I love most about this job is the variety. One day, I’m covering a major development project; the next, I’m talking to world-class tennis players at the Charleston Open.

But what sticks with me the most are the quieter moments – when a reader tells me they picked up the newspaper because of something I wrote, or when a story I covered makes a real impact on someone’s life.

Journalism combines everything I love: writing, knowing what’s happening before everyone else, asking a million questions, and getting into people’s business.

Local journalism isn’t just about reporting facts – it’s about being part of the community, understanding it, and telling the stories that matter. It’s about digging deeper than a press release and finding the human element in every story.

When I sift through research and interview sources, I’m always thinking: How can I make this story something people actually want to read? How can I take what’s happening and connect it to the lives of the people who call this place home?

So no, journalism isn’t dead. It’s alive in every conversation, every challenge a community faces, and every story waiting to be told. And I feel lucky to be the one to tell them.