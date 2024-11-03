Congaree firefly event pass lottery opens soon

The ever-popular Congaree National Park Synchronized Firefly Viewing Event is planned for May 16-25, and those wanting to view the spectacle will need to win a pass in a lottery drawing.

Passes to attend the magical natural phenomenon will be required to enter the park on event nights and will be awarded through a lottery system hosted through Recreation.gov.

“This is the seventh year for this iconic park event,” said Superintendent Greg Hauburger. “This special natural light show continues to grow in popularity, drawing people from across the nation to the park to witness firefly synchronization, demonstrating why places like Congaree are vital for preserving such unique natural phenomenon for future generations to experience and enjoy.”

This year’s pass lottery will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, and will remain open for one week, ending at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10. Entries must be made through the online lottery page and are limited to one per household. All lottery applicants will be charged a $1 non-refundable service fee upon entering the lottery. Applicants who are awarded passes will be charged the remaining $24 event fee to secure their pass, for a total cost of $25. A total of 145 passes will be available for each event night. All applicants will be notified on Tuesday, April 16, whether they have or have not been awarded a pass.

Passes will admit one passenger vehicle with up to two axles that can fit in a standard parking space. During the event, vehicles such as RVs, vehicles with trailers, large passenger vans, buses or mini-buses, will not be admitted. Vehicles may have a maximum of 8 passengers. Passes may only be used one time, and are only valid for the date listed. Passes are non-transferable. Gates on event nights will open for those with valid event passes beginning at 7 p.m.and close to entry at 8:30 p.m.

To best protect critical firefly habitat and allow park staff and volunteers to prepare for the event, certain areas of the park will be closed to all visitors daily at 4:30 p.m., May 16-25. During this period the following areas will be closed:

• The Harry Hampton Visitor Center, boardwalk, and frontcountry hiking trails.

• Bannister Bridge Canoe Launch.

• Cedar Creek between Bannister Bridge and South Cedar Creek Canoe Launch.

• Longleaf and Bluff Campgrounds

Additionally, no backcountry camping permits will be issued during the period of the viewing event.

Further details on park hours of operation, park access during the event, resource and area closures, and other park information, can be found on our park website.