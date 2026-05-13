Congratulate the Class of 2026!

We want you to celebrate the Class of 2026!

We are preparing our annual Graduation Issue to honor the young men and women who represent the bright future of our community and their culmination of years of hard work and achievement. We will be publishing graduating senior photos from area schools for free.

If your graduate goes to Philip Simmons or Bishop England, we have already secured their photos -- so no need to send in!

But if your graduate attends a different school or is homeschooled... and resides in the Daniel Island, Clements Ferry, Point Hope, Cainhoy, and adjacent communities in our readership, we would love for you to send in your senior's photo, name, and school to be recognized at no cost! Please email patrick@thedanielislandnews.com.

Parents, families, friends, and local businesses - if you would like to personally congratulate your grad in this special issue, please contact ronda@thedanielislandnews.com. We can help design your special thank-you in this keepsake edition. Each personalized ad is $55.

And if you missed it last year, here's a look at last year's Class of 2025 Special Edition!