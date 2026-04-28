Congratulations! The Best of Daniel Island 2026



Emma Slaven - Jon and Anne Turner ran the tables and picked up six honors for Blondie's Bagels and Cafe, including Best Local Business.



Janel Pryzbala - The Daniel Island News team holds up the inaugural Best Of Daniel Island magazine to congratulate all winners.



Emma Slaven - The team from Totally MediSpa smile with joy as they pick up their framed certificate for Best Permanent Makeup business.



Cary Howard - Congratulations to the Daniel Island Ferry!



Emma Slaven - Best Local Musician Rob Lowe gave a shout-out to his fellow rockers, The Hibachi Heroes, who also won Best Local Band.



Emma Slaven - The staff of Michael's Barkery Pet and Spa Boutique celebrated their win for Best Pet Grooming with plenty of smiles.



Emma Slaven - A packed house joined in the fun at New Realm Brewery as the venue hosted the first-ever Best of Daniel Island, which includes communities from DI, Clements Ferry Road, Point Hope Cainhoy, and Wando.



Cary Howard - Paws up to the Daniel Island Animal Hospital!