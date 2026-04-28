Congratulations! The Best of Daniel Island 2026
The 2026 Best of Daniel Island magazine is now available. Look for it inside this week's edition of The Daniel Island News or pick it up at one of your favorite stores or restaurants. We will announce shortly when the 2026 Best of Daniel Island will be published and available online. Congrats to all!
At a star-studded event filled with hundreds of friends, families, and co-workers, more than 230 winning categories were announced honoring the community's best at the inaugural Best of Daniel Island celebration.
Voters and readers of The Daniel Island News picked their favorite finalists from categories ranging from best hairstylist, burger, happy hour, dental office, accountant, veterinarian, real estate company, foods, and schools throughout Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, Point Hope, and Cainhoy.
The winners attended an exclusive Best of Daniel Island drop-in event and party at New Realm Brewery on April 23, presented by exclusive title sponsor Daniel Island Wealth Management.
Each winner received a framed certificate and a Best of DI window cling, and all the winners are showcased in the special 2026 Best of Daniel Island glossy magazine, which is included in this week's special issue.
You can also see if your favorites won by visiting The Daniel Island News' winners' website at thedanielislandnews.com/bestof#// – which to date, has almost 50,000 views.
There was no cost to vote or win, and category winners will be highlighted on our website throughout the entire year.
The Daniel Island News congratulates all winners, and we look forward to continuing the celebration all year long!
THANK YOU, BEST OF DI SPONSORS!
Exclusive Title Sponsor: Daniel Island Wealth Management
Platinum Sponsor: Patrick J. O'Neill Plastic Surgery
Gold Sponsors: Paradise Home Services and Licensed Plumbing Co., Michael’s Barkery, A Closet Case, Heavy’s Barburger, Island House Real Estate, Haven Hair Salon, Home Telecom, and All About Windows.
Silver Sponsors: Heather MacQueen Jones/Heart Palette, Daniel Island Family Medicine, Wasabi, Wellsdale Home Care, Stephanie Mackara/Beacon Pointe Investment Advisory Services, Sizemore's Lawn Care, Charleston Industrial, Workplace Benefits, Renaissance South, Kevin Brookes/Beacon Community Bank, Clements Ferry Ace Hardware, Daniel Island Animal Hospital, and 32 South Properties Real Estate.