Constitutional Carry: What the new law means for you and how it may impact police

On March 7, House Bill 3594 was signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster, allowing South Carolinians to openly carry handguns without a permit.

The new law, referred to as “constitutional carry,” gives gun owners the right to carry a firearm into most public places without specific training. South Carolina is the 29th in the nation to adopt a constitutional carry policy.

Guidance published by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division outlined the changes in the law, which are summarized below.

The Daniel Island News sat down with Lt. Anthony Gibson, commander of the Charleston police department’s office of public affairs, to learn more about how the changes may affect citizens living in the Daniel Island area and how training and operations may impact the city’s police department.

Possession of a firearm alone is not a reason for police to stop an individual.

According to SLED, “To make a stop, there must be reasonable and articulable suspicion a crime has occurred. Law enforcement officers cannot conduct a stop solely because a firearm is visible.”

When asked how the new policy changes operations, Gibson said, “People are surprised when I say that it doesn’t change operations that much. We already go into every situation with the thought that the gun might be there and might be used.”

Gibson said with the new law, the presence of a gun is not a crime, and citizens must consider “presence vs. use” if they see an individual with a firearm. For instance, possessing a handgun in a holster in a public space is not a crime, but pointing a gun, threatening, or hitting with a gun is illegal.

There are no restrictions on guns inside vehicles.

Previously, the law required handguns to be secured in the center console, glove compartment, or a contained area of the vehicle. According to SLED, “Guns can be stored anywhere inside the vehicle openly or concealed.”

Gibson noted that the City of Charleston’s police department is concerned that more guns will be left in vehicles and that a rise in firearm thefts from vehicles could occur. “A vehicle is not a permanent storage place for a handgun,” he said, “and it’s unacceptable for gun owners to leave firearms in their cars.”

SLED states a person who owns a firearm is required to report a loss or theft of a weapon within 10 days of discovery, and the appropriate local law enforcement agency should be contacted.

Firearms are still prohibited in many locations.

It’s illegal to bring a firearm inside a school, daycare, church, detention or correctional facility, courthouse, polling place, hospital or medical office, public buildings, and anywhere alcohol is served.

Private businesses have the right to prohibit firearms if a clearly marked sign is posted on the premises. Gibson explained that firearms may be legal at concerts and large venues across the state; however, locally here, Daniel Island’s Credit One stadium is privately owned and prohibits all weapons.

The law allows individuals 18 years of age and older to carry firearms openly or concealed without a permit.

Gibson said, “This is a new consideration for us as the previous age was 21. We will need to adjust our understanding of this age segment.”

He continued, “The chief (Chito Walker) is a dad at heart, and tracking the impact of gun accessibility for this age group is a priority.” Implementing operational shifts based on crime rates, particularly among individuals 18-21 years old, will be a focus for the department, he said.