Construction to begin on new DI Drive footbridge over Nowell Creek

A 1,100-foot-long pathway for walkers and bikers, culminating with a 60-foot aluminum footbridge spanning the waters of Nowell Creek, has gotten the green light to move forward.

Charleston City Council awarded a $1.4 million contract to Blutide Marine Construction to begin work ona dedicated sidewalk and footbridge that will allow people to travel over the creek from Daniel Island Drive to St. Thomas Island Drive.

The completion date is targeted for the end of 2026.

“We are working through the start-up paperwork process now and expect to issue a Notice to Proceed in early August,” said city communications director Deja Knight McMillan. “The contractor will begin the initial work within two weeks of this notice.”

The new walkway will extend from the recently constructed Beresford Creek bridge that reopened last summer and will continue along Daniel Island Drive past the former Blackbaud headquarters building, now known as Marshside, to a crosswalk at Nowell Creek.





From there, pedestrians will cross Daniel Island Drive to a boardwalk and a 10-foot-wide aluminum footbridge over the creek that will connect to St. Thomas Island Drive. The crosswalk will include protective barrier fencing and flashing beacons to warn drivers.

McMillan said crews within the first two months will place fill in the marsh to expand the causeway.

“The initial work will be the installation of required temporary signs, erosion protection, and tree protection, followed by work in the marsh on the south side of the causeway,” McMillan said. “This work will take place on both sides of the existing bridge and will involve placing a limited amount of fill in the marsh to expand the causeway footprint.”

McMillan said crews will first spend about two months placing fill in the marsh to expand the causeway. Once completed, a waiting game begins.

“At that point, the contractor will have to stop work around the creek and wait for the soil to consolidate (settle) enough to proceed with the next steps. This consolidation period will be monitored monthly by our geotechnical engineers and is expected to require at least 12 months to reach the minimum threshold,” she said.

When engineers give the thumbs up that the fill is firm enough, crews will return to the creek to build the path on top.

The city said the traffic impact will be typical: vehicle stops when trucks are rolling in and out and temporary lane closures on Daniel Island Drive causing drivers to take turns using a single lane.

According to the city, the entire project is budgeted at $2.2 million. The South Carolina Department of Transportation and the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Study, or CHATS, will cover $1.38 million of the tab; Berkeley County will contribute $60,000; and the city’s general fund reserves will source almost $800,000.