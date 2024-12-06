Construction on a footbridge over Nowell Creek set for 2025

Daniel Island is set to welcome a pedestrian bridge across Nowell Creek, with construction expected to start by early 2025.

The City of Charleston’s $750,000 Nowell Creek Crossing project will allow walkers and bikers to travel across the waterway on a footbridge that will be built parallel to, and away from, the existing bridge.

A path will be paved at the main entrance of the former Blackbaud headquarters and will lead pedestrians to an enhanced crosswalk at the intersection of the creek and Daniel Island Drive.

Once across, pedestrians can take the new footbridge over Nowell Creek. The pathway will then end near the foot entrance to the Shellring community on St. Thomas Island Drive.

Jason Kronsberg, Charleston’s director of parks, shared design insights into the project, which he said will account for about 1,200 linear feet of pathway.

“The bridge will be a combination of a 60-foot-long aluminum span over the creek and boardwalk approaches from both sides of the creek crossing,” Kronsberg said. “Most of the boardwalk will be 8 feet wide, expanding to meet the 10-foot-wide bridge span.”

Kronsberg said one of the primary objectives of the footbridge is to provide a safe passage for pedestrians and cyclists.

He said the trail will be completely separated from the road like other exiting bike trails on Daniel Island.

“Where the trail crosses the road, there will be user-activated flashing yellow lights and a painted crosswalk to slow traffic and increase visibility.”

Kronsberg expects the city to receive final permits this summer. Construction is slated to start by early 2025 and take 12-14 months to complete without any unforeseen conditions or weather delays.

The existing roadway and bridge are not anticipated to close, although temporary lane closures are likely. A significant amount of the footbridge will be prefabricated off site.

Funding for the project includes $60,000 from Berkeley County, $100,000 from the City of Charleston, and the remainder from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The footbridge project has experienced multiple delays over the years, with one of the more recent challenges being the difficulty in accurately locating the existing sewer and power lines that cross under the creek bed.

Despite the hurdles, Kronsberg said the project has persisted.

He said the project will ultimately bridge the gap from the pedestrian walkway on the new Beresford Creek Bridge to the existing private trail at Little Pumpkin Lane.

“The footbridge completes the only dedicated pedestrian/bicycle connection between Daniel Island and the mainland. Residents of all ages and on both sides of the bridge will be able to safely walk or bike across the creeks.”