'Cool Principal' Blanchard recognized by local TV station

Laura Blanchard didn’t earn the title “Cool School Principal” because she stands in front of a television camera well.

She earned it because, on any given morning at Daniel Island School, she’s greeting dozens of children by name, checking on teachers before the first bell, and probably hand-signing a few report cards – yes, all 1,200 of them.

So when WCBD-TV News 2 anchor Octavia Mitchell walked through the doors to surprise her with the award, the school's community who surrounded her had just one reaction: she deserves it.

Channel 2's “Cool School Principal” award recognizes leaders who transform school culture, build authentic relationships, and inspire both academic and emotional growth.

Blanchard, now in her third year as principal, has more than 30 years in education – spanning classroom teaching, administration, mentoring aspiring leaders, and opening award-winning schools.

“I am truly honored to have been named a Cool School Principal!” Blanchard said. “This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the incredible dedication, hard work, and spirit of our entire school community.”

Students and staff gathered in the media center as Mitchell presented the award. Teachers praised Blanchard, saying what stands out is her presence: steady, warm, and everywhere at once.

“Every morning, she makes it a point to go around to every teacher’s door and just say good morning," second-grade teacher Katie Gryder said. "She’s been that positive light that I think we needed here.”

Fifth-grader Emma Carlson told News 2, “She loves everybody, and she cares for everybody. She loves to do fun things around the school. We go on fun field trips. She’s just a fun person to be around.”

Blanchard describes her leadership as “engaging and collaborative.” She believes success begins with honest conversation and shared expectations.

“Having the ability to talk about what the real issues are and how we might positively impact them for the betterment of kids and learning is crucial,” she told Mitchell.

The K-8 campus, with nearly 1,200 students, consistently earns “Excellent” ratings on the state's report card and is recognized as one of South Carolina’s top-performing schools.

Blanchard credits the environment. “I’m proud of the community we have here. There is a genuine love for kids. Our heart is in it to win it for them.”

Blanchard's leadership has been recognized over her career, from winning a Palmetto’s Finest award at Reeves Elementary School to leading Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary to a "Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools" designation.

Blanchard said this new recognition feels special.

“It’s a warm feeling," she said. "A nice affirmation that you’re doing what you have been called to do. My desire is to continue to use my talents and gifts to bless the community in which I’m working.”