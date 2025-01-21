Couple feeds hundreds on the Cainhoy peninsula

Tucked away in Huger, South Carolina, there’s a couple on a mission to answer the biblical call to “feed the multitudes,” ensuring that no one in their community goes hungry.

Rev. Dr. Levi Wright and his wife, Janet Wright, are not just handing out food – they’re spreading hope, kindness, and a whole lot of love through Feeding of the Multitudes. What started with a few bags of groceries has blossomed into a powerhouse operation that serves over 600 families each month, feeding over 2,600 individuals in the process.





From driving a 24-foot truck full of fresh food to distributing meals in their Sunday best, the Wrights are proving that with a little faith and a lot of heart, you can change the world – one meal at a time.

Founded in 2002 and officially recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2015, FOTM has grown from serving 16 families to distributing over 300,000 pounds of food annually. Distributions occur every Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the pantry located at 2130 Cainhoy Road.

“Inspired by the biblical account of Jesus feeding the multitudes with two fish and five loaves, we founded Feeding of the Multitudes with a mission rooted in faith and compassion,” Rev. Levi said. “Our organization provides a substantial amount of food at minimal cost to the communities of Cainhoy, Wando, and Huger areas with significant food insecurity and high need.”

Feeding of the Multitudes addresses the pressing needs of a community where food insecurity is prevalent.

“Our organization delivers a significant quantity of food year-round to our predominantly Black low-income community. We provide over 600 families and 2,600 to 2,800 individuals with life-sustaining, healthy food products – produce, meat, dairy, bread, and pantry items – weekly, every Saturday and Sunday,” Rev. Levi said.

“We serve low-income families, social security dependent senior citizens, military veterans, and families with children. Notably, 91% of Cainhoy Elementary School children come from families classified as living in poverty.”

In an effort to “cancel hunger,” the Wrights rise early each weekend, leaving behind their Lincoln Navigator to drive a 24-foot Freightliner refrigerator truck, picking up donations from stores such as Trader Joe’s, Publix, and Sam’s Club.

Without taking a paycheck, they handle everything from sorting the food to distribution, often still dressed for church as they balance their roles as food pantry leaders and ministry figures.

“We collect donations from local grocery stores like Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s, and Publix, ensuring the community receives fresh and nutritious food,” Janet said.

In just the past three months, over 100 new families from Berkeley and Charleston counties have joined the FOTM distribution program. The Wrights and their team of 10 to 12 dedicated volunteers, work tirelessly to distribute food items, serving 200 to 250 families each weekend.

“We hear stories from single mothers who no longer have to send their children to bed or school hungry and seniors who can now afford medication because of the food we provide,” Rev. Levi said.

It’s testimonials like these that keep the Huger couple and their volunteers serving every weekend.

Today, the organization thrives through contributions from partners like the Lowcountry Food Bank, Thrivent, The Daniel Island Foundation, ONE Fellowship Church, God’s Way Outreach, Nucor Steel, Coastal Community Foundation, South Carolina Port Authority, Huger/Wando Men’s Coalition, and several other local donors.

Janet highlighted how essential these local contributions are to the Cainhoy community, saying, “without agencies like Feeding of the Multitudes, the 40 million pounds of food that the Lowcountry Food Bank collects annually would go to waste.”

Additionally, FOTM participates in the Fresh Express Program, delivering fresh produce into the community, and partners with the Meals Connect program to pass out excess grocery food packages to those in need, preventing further food waste.

The Wrights attribute their success to the unwavering support of volunteers and donors.

“The work we do is only possible because of the generous hearts of our volunteers and donors,” Janet said.

Beyond FOTM food distributions, the Wrights juggle additional responsibilities. Janet Wright owns Clements Ferry Alterations Shoppe, while Rev. Dr. Levi serves as the senior pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant. Despite their demanding schedules, they remain steadfast in their mission to serve others.

“We hope our efforts embody the spirit of the parable that inspired us, proving that a little faith and a lot of love can indeed go a long way,” Janet said.

For more information on the nonprofit or volunteering, visit the Feeding of the Multitudes Facebook page or contact Dr. Rev. Levi and Janet Wright directly at 843-696-3720 or 843-697-0551.

Donations can be made by sending checks to Feeding of the Multitudes at 1060 Red Hill Road, Huger, SC 29450.