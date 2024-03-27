Courtside cuisine: New food options at Credit One Charleston Open

Need another reason to attend the Credit One Charleston Open?

How about the world-famous tennis action in your city, and of course, the food.

Set to take place from March 30 to April 7, the COCO promises a feast for the senses both on and off the court.

This year, guests can expect several new dining destinations onsite.

“There are so many new dining experiences this year at the tournament,” said Arielle Alpino, the tournament’s director of event marketing. “The dining options at COCO Row and BHC Bistro are all new this year.”

COCO Row will offer guests the culinary offerings of Daniel Island’s Mpishi, seafood delicacies from 167 Sushi Bar, healthy Verde salads, authentic slices from Orlando’s Pizza, refreshing açaí bowls from Playa Bowls, and the signature zest of Lowcountry Lemonade.

“We have previously catered VIP dinners for the players, but this year we will also have an onsite concession stand. We are very excited about this,” Mpishi co-owner Allie Clay said.

The tentative menu will include a variety of dishes from Thai chicken wrap with peanut sauce to a Middle Eastern rice bowl with veggies. Decadent desserts are also on the menu like their popular chocolate cherry brownie and brown sugar butterscotch cupcake.

But the COCO Row lineup won’t just savor the diverse flavors of the island; it also will pay homage to Charleston’s peninsula favorites.

Travis Maynard, Credit One Stadium’s hospitality manager, detailed the effort to infuse the tournament with the charm of downtown Charleston.

“We want to bring some of downtown to the tournament. We’re going to be doing these high-level designed facades for the food spaces. The idea is to resemble Rainbow Row, bringing out those colors and that vibe to the food court.”

In keeping with the local dining options, BHC Bistro will also showcase signature dishes from well-known Charleston establishments like Sorelle, Charleston Grill, Meeting at Market, and The Palmetto Cafe.

A Daniel Island local favorite, New Realm Brewery, will also serve up craft seasonal beers on tap.

For those seeking classic sporting fare with a twist, the Food Truck Village will offer popular local dishes from Life Raft Treats, Mr. Popper’s popcorn, Motley Chew, Bangin’ Vegan Eats, Kona Ice, Mama Dot’s, and King of Pops.

“Life Raft Treats is creating a lifelike tennis ball ice cream this year!” Alpino shared.

Inside the Credit One Stadium, fans can savor new concessions like the Charleston Dog, an all-beef frank served with bacon jam, sliced tomato, okra, bread and butter pickles, onions, and spicy mustard.

Club Court Café, next to Althea Gibson Club Court, will be home to Chick-fil-A, Village Juice and Kitchen Company, and Urban Alchemy.

As for drinks, patrons can indulge in specialty cocktails like the Paddle Paloma at Rally and Refresh while honing their paddleball, padel, or tennis skills.

The Oaks Deck will feature a full-service cocktail bar, sparkling wines from Domaine Chandon, and selections from the Kim Crawford Bar, including rosé and sauvignon blanc wines.

The First Serve Plaza, located directly behind the front gate, will offer top-shelf bloody marys and mimosas, as well as coffee and breakfast bites from Daddy’s Breakfast and Espresso food truck.

Kristina Ogden, co-owner of Daddy’s Breakfast and Espresso, is counting down the days until she can serve her signature burritos and unique coffee lemonades to attendees.

“We are so excited to be part of the Charleston Open for our first time! As a new small business, it’s such a great opportunity for us to connect more with the community and share with them what we’re passionate about – great breakfast and quality coffee!”

With 2024’s lineup of food and beverage options, the Credit One Charleston Open ensures every moment spent off the court is as memorable as the matches themselves.

DI News writer Marie Rocha-Tygh contributed to this story.