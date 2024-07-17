Coyote conflict

When Laura Guiser moved to Clements Ferry, she was told about the nearby boat landings and businesses coming soon. What she didn’t hear about was the coyotes that prowl the area.

“We had only been here two weeks and my cat, Darcy, was gone,” Guiser said. “I put out a notice on Facebook but all my neighbors told me the same thing – if I didn’t see Darcy by the end of the day, the coyotes would get to him by nightfall. And that’s exactly what happened.”

Coyotes have become a more visible neighbor to Daniel Island and Clements Ferry residents, but this is nothing new. Chris Hamil, operations manager of the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, said that while coyote sightings have decreased over the years, that doesn’t mean they’re leaving any time soon.

“Coyote sightings usually happen around early to middle of the year when they are seeking a mate or food sources,” Hamil explained. “It’s important to realize that wildlife interactions are a part of everyday life on Daniel Island.”

Residents’ main concerns revolve around safety, Hamil said, fearing potential attacks on pets and even themselves. He reassured that coyotes and other wildlife are not seeking interactions with humans. “They are searching for food and shelter.”

To address these concerns, the property owners’ association follows a protocol for wildlife management, working with a contracted wildlife manager to identify and manage coyote locations.

“Keeping animals on a leash, ensuring pets are not left outside at night, and removing available food and water sources are crucial to minimize interactions,” Hamil said.

Jay Butfiloski, furbearer and alligator program coordinator for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, emphasized community efforts to avoid coyote interactions.

“Controlling pet food, keeping up with garbage, and even looking at reducing bird feeding can make the area less attractive to coyotes,” Butfiloski suggested. “Identify feral cat colonies and ensure no food is left out after dark.”

Reducing hiding places is another strategy. “Opening up overgrown areas where people walk or recreate can help reduce hiding places for coyotes,” he said.

For residents, practical steps include bringing outdoor cats inside, especially at night, and using coyote-proof fencing for small pets.

“Outdoor cats need to become indoor cats, at least during the night to minimize the likelihood that coyotes will predate them,” Butfiloski said. He advised the same for dogs, and suggested they be kept on a leash when walking around.

Butfiloski also recommended treating a coyote like any other strange dog if encountered. “Make noise or carry a walking stick and try to scare away any coyote you see. Coyotes are generally very fearful of people, especially in South Carolina where they are apt to be shot at for just being seen.”

Per Daniel Island’s CC&R’s (governing documents), capturing, trapping, or killing wildlife is prohibited unless there is an imminent threat to safety. The discharge of firearms is also prohibited.

Residents are encouraged to report sightings via email to info@dicommunity.org and notify the City of Charleston’s Animal Control.

Guiser warns area residents that coyotes are not something to mess with. “If I had known Darcy would be taken so soon, I never would’ve let him out the house. Learn from my mistakes and keep your fur babies indoors!”