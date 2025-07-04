Credit One Bank commits to pay equity for COCO 2026

Credit One Bank has extended its title partnership with the Credit One Charleston Open through 2031 and, with this new commitment, announced it will provide equal prize money to players starting in 2026.

In a press release, organizers said, "This historic milestone reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to gender equality in sports and further solidifies Charleston's role as a leader on the Hologic WTA Tour."

The COCO will be the first standalone WTA 500 tournament to voluntarily increase prize money prior to the 2033 goal for all single-week WTA 1000 and 500 events to reward equal prize money. The event is currently the largest women's-only professional tennis tournament in North America.

“Credit One is proud to reaffirm our sponsorship of this premier all-women’s tennis tournament through 2031,” said Amber Greenwalt, Credit One's brand and advertising chief. "In alignment with this vision, we are thrilled to confirm that next year’s Charleston Open participants will receive compensation equal to that of their male counterparts in comparable tournaments. This commitment reflects our dedication to advancing equity both on and off the court, as we continue to champion progress and opportunity for all.”

Credit One Charleston Open tournament owner Ben Navarro said, "At the Credit One Charleston Open, we believe in fostering an environment where all athletes are recognized and rewarded for their talent and dedication. We are proud to take this action as part of our ongoing commitment to acknowledging the hard work and dedication of our athletes, leading by example for the next generation."

Organizers said the tournament has a long history of breaking new ground in tennis, as the first women’s tennis event to offer $100,000 in prize money in 1973 and the first to be broadcast live on network television. The inaugural champion, Rosie Casals, received a check for $30,000, which was the largest prize money payout awarded to a woman that year.

The prize money for the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open is $1,064,510.

In 2026, the prize money would have been approximately $1.15 million, but in a commitment to equal pay, the purse will be increased to match men's ATP 500 events, which typically offer more than $2 million in prize money.

The exact purse for the 2026 Credit One Charleston Open will be finalized once the official prize money figures for the 2026 season are released.

"The Credit One Charleston Open has always been at the forefront of promoting women in sports, and we’re incredibly proud of our legacy,” Navarro said. “As North America’s largest women’s-only tennis tournament and one of the longest-running women’s-only events in professional sports, we’re not just celebrating the past – we’re actively shaping the future.”