Home / News / Crepeau new county water & sanitation director

Crepeau new county water & sanitation director

Mon, 02/10/2025 - 11:46am admin
By: 
Provided

James Crepeau has been named the new director of Berkeley County Water and Sanitation. Crepeau’s resume includes more than 39 years in the water and wastewater treatment industry, including his most recent role as BCWS deputy director, a position he began in March 2023.

Throughout his career, Crepeau has served in several managerial positions including shift supervisor, chief operator, water and sewer systems superintendent, deputy director of operations and maintenance, and director of operations.

Prior to coming to Berkeley County, Crepeau worked at Dorchester County Water and Sewer, Carolina Water Service, and North Charleston Sewer District.

As director, Crepeau will manage and oversee 245 employees, oversee all matters pertaining to Berkeley County water, sewage, recycling, the landfill, and much more.

“Jimmy is an expert in his field and well-deserving of this top position. He has been a vital member of the BCWS team for years, and I am confident he will continue to serve in this new leadership role with integrity, skill, and a passion for the well-being of our communities,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb in a statement.

For more information on Berkeley County Water and Sanitation, go online.

 

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here