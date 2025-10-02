Crepeau new county water & sanitation director

James Crepeau has been named the new director of Berkeley County Water and Sanitation. Crepeau’s resume includes more than 39 years in the water and wastewater treatment industry, including his most recent role as BCWS deputy director, a position he began in March 2023.

Throughout his career, Crepeau has served in several managerial positions including shift supervisor, chief operator, water and sewer systems superintendent, deputy director of operations and maintenance, and director of operations.

Prior to coming to Berkeley County, Crepeau worked at Dorchester County Water and Sewer, Carolina Water Service, and North Charleston Sewer District.

As director, Crepeau will manage and oversee 245 employees, oversee all matters pertaining to Berkeley County water, sewage, recycling, the landfill, and much more.

“Jimmy is an expert in his field and well-deserving of this top position. He has been a vital member of the BCWS team for years, and I am confident he will continue to serve in this new leadership role with integrity, skill, and a passion for the well-being of our communities,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb in a statement.

