Crews clear sewer blockage, rids foul smells

A recent sewage blockage near the Publix shopping center on Daniel Island caused significant disruptions, including foul odors and sewage backups in nearby businesses.

The blockage, which stretched from Publix to Agave Cantina, occurred in a 24-inch sewer main, a major pipe that handles sewage from the entire Cainhoy area and most of Daniel Island.

Charleston Water System responded to the incident, clearing the issue by Oct. 9.

“The blockage consisted of gravel and other construction debris that entered our system from an unknown source,” Mike Saia, a spokesperson for CWS, explained. “This, combined with baby wipes and fats, oils, and grease from homes, completely blocked the large main.”

The backup led to raw sewage overflowing into the bathrooms of several businesses in the shopping center, including Publix and Baskin Robbins.

Shea Gibson, a Clements Ferry resident, was walking out of Agave Cantina when the foul smell hit him right in the nose.

“The whole Publix parking lot stunk bad and folks were all holding hands over faces,” Gibson wrote on Facebook. “I headed over to Baskin-Robbins and the manager was vacuuming up sewer water in the bathrooms.”

Publix also dealt with the mess. “The bathrooms were pretty blocked up, creating an unpleasant situation for our staff and customers,” a Publix representative said. “With help from Charleston Water System, the issue has been resolved.”

Saia confirmed the blockage was unrelated to recent hurricanes or aging infrastructure, noting that the sewage system on Daniel Island is relatively new. Although this is not the first sewage issue in the area, Saia called it a “rare” incident that exposed improper plumbing in the shopping center.

“Frankly, we’re shocked that a 24-inch sewer main could ever become fully blocked. This is incredibly rare because you’re talking about such a high, large volume of water, and a 24-inch sewer main is about as big as they come,” he said.

By code, Saia said all buildings are required to have their lowest drain set one foot above the sewer manhole covers to prevent sewage from backing up into structures. However, Saia said improper plumbing in the center bypassed this safeguard.

Charleston Water System used bypass equipment to reroute sewage flow while clearing the blockage. The issue was resolved by Oct. 9, just in time for the sold-out Post Malone concert at the Credit One Stadium that evening.

To prevent future blockages, Saia reminded residents and businesses to only flush the “three P’s” – pee, poo, and toilet paper. “Even with the construction debris, the blockage wouldn’t have occurred without the buildup of wipes, fats, and grease,” he said.

With the immediate problem resolved, Saia encourages business owners to review their plumbing systems to avoid future incidents. “If a future event fills up our sewer mains to a point near the top of manholes, which is completely normal and common within any sewer system, these businesses will continue to experience backups and overflows inside their establishments unless their plumbing is fixed.”