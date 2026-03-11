Crosswalk, trail improvements begin on Daniel Island

PIER VIEW STREET CROSSWALK Charleston City Councilman Boyd Gregg announced crosswalk construction will begin at the intersection of Pier View Street and Seven Farms Drive. The crosswalk connects Pier View to Bucksley Lane.

New flashing crosswalk beacons and curb extensions will be added at the intersection located between the buildings housing Blondies Bagels & Cafe and Mac's Daniel Island. The installation will be similar to the crosswalk on Seven Farms Drive between Credit One Stadium and the Publix shopping center.

The curb extensions will widen the sidewalks at the intersection's corners, helping drivers better see pedestrians and shortening the distance people must walk to cross the street.

Work at the site can already be seen, with safety barrels blocking off adjacent parking spaces as crews demolish areas of the road.

The project is expected to take three to four weeks, with most work conducted during weekday business hours.

DI WALKING TRAILS

The Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association announced that two trail projects have started this week.

The first project involves repaving the asphalt trails.

The POA said a contractor will grind the old asphalt on one segment, then pave it the next day while grinding the next segment ahead. The POA stressed that each asphalt section undergoing repair will be closed only for a day or two.

Work will continue Mondays through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and is expected to be completed by mid-December. The POA noted that the trails will be open during the holidays.

A second repair project involves the Wando River Trails located behind the tennis center at Credit One Stadium and the Daniel Island Recreation Center.

A second contractor will break up the old, hardened surface on the trail and will top it with fresh material. The project will consist of three phases with completion anticipated by the third week of November.

The trail will remain open evenings and weekends. The POA advises residents to be cautious around barricaded areas during construction.

RIVER LANDING ROUNDABOUT

Construction crews continue to work on the new roundabout at the intersection of Seven Farms Drive and River Landing Drive.

The original right-turn lanes at each corner of the intersection have been blocked off as crews are breaking up the asphalt.