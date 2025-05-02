Crosswalk upgrade coming to dangerous Seven Farms intersection

Long-awaited crosswalk improvements at the intersection of Seven Farms Drive, Pier View Street, and Bucksley Lane are moving forward, with construction expected to begin this summer, according to Charleston City Councilman Boyd Gregg.

“This has been a concern for a while,” said Gregg, who represents Daniel Island and the Cainhoy Peninsula in District 1. “The goal is to make this area more pedestrian-friendly and safer for all who use it.”

The project is slated to improve walker safety and visibility at one of Daniel Island’s busiest intersections, which is located between popular eateries Blondies Bagels & Cafe and Mac’s Daniel Island.

Boyd said the intersection would feature a range of upgrades:

• Modified curbs and sidewalks to restrict parking near the crosswalk.

• Flashing beacons to alert drivers of pedestrian activity.

• Improved stormwater drainage due to curb modifications.

• Collaboration with Dominion Energy for upgraded lighting to address poor nighttime visibility.

“These improvements will be similar to those made at the Credit One Stadium crosswalk back in 2022,” Gregg said. “As most people know, it’s incredibly difficult to see pedestrians in this area. These changes will help provide better visibility for pedestrians and drivers, ultimately making this crosswalk much safer.”

The City of Charleston first approved the project in September 2023, following years of planning and design. The design phase cost $55,000, while Gregg said construction is estimated to cost over $210,000.

The city plans to bid the project this summer, with construction anticipated to take about a month. Gregg said no major changes to traffic patterns are expected, and he anticipates drivers will not experience significant disruptions.

While last fall’s fatal nighttime accident involving a 31-year-old pedestrian and a vehicle at the intersection brought renewed attention to the need for improvements, Gregg emphasized that the project has been in development for years as part of a broader initiative to make Daniel Island more pedestrian-friendly.

Residents who use the crosswalk frequently are eager to see the upgrades.

“Crossing there at night can be nerve-wracking because the lighting is so poor,” Daniel Island resident Caroline Reid said. “I feel like drivers don’t always see me. These upgrades will finally give me some peace of mind when I’m walking in the area, especially after dark.”

Drivers like Greg Miller, who commute through the intersection daily, say the changes are long overdue.

“During rush hour, this intersection becomes chaotic,” Miller said. “You’ve got pedestrians trying to cross while cars are turning in every direction — it’s a recipe for disaster. The flashing beacons and better lighting will make a huge difference in keeping everyone aware of each other.”

Councilman Gregg said the project is in its final design and review stage, and he anticipates a summer completion.