A crown with a cause

The moment Kallyn Long heard her name announced as the new Miss South Carolina High School America, time seemed to stop.

“I was speechless – a rare moment for those who know me well!” she joked. “It was a dream come true, a God moment I will cherish forever.”

A sophomore at Bishop England High School, Long recently competed in the pageant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she not only claimed the state title but also earned the Overall Interview Award out of 188 participants across the junior, high, and collegiate levels.

The competition tested contestants on poise, leadership, and impact, with nearly half of the score coming from a face-to-face interview.

“I’ve been competing in pageants for almost five years, but this time, I had a real conversation with the judges,” she said. “I shared my story, my platform, and my vision for the future. Maybe they just liked my fun, spunky personality!”

During the interview portion, Long discussed her platform, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” Her advocacy centers on celebrating abilities in disabilities and promoting kindness, a message she also conveys in her recently published children’s book, “Cordelia and Me.”

“My goal is to inspire individuals with differing abilities,” she said. “Through storytelling and empathy, I want to teach others to embrace their authenticity, stand up against bullying, and find strength in their uniqueness.”

Long’s book, which tells the story of children overcoming both visible and invisible disabilities, is deeply personal to her. Nearly three years ago, she lost hearing in her left ear due to an accident, a life-changing moment that forced her to adapt in ways she never imagined.

With the help of a cochlear implant, she learned to navigate sound differently, balancing the contrast between acoustic and electronic hearing.

“Losing my hearing was one of the biggest challenges I’ve ever faced. As someone who sings, acts, dances, and models, hearing is everything – it’s how I stay in rhythm and connect with others,” she said. “But instead of letting it discourage me, I chose a positive mindset. I learned that just because something is hard doesn’t mean it’s impossible.”

Initially hesitant to wear the electronic ear device, Long now embraces it, realizing her success depends on her determination. “It took patience and perseverance. Now, I fully embrace my cochlear implant and feel incredibly grateful for the technology that allows me to hear.”

Through “Cordelia and Me,” the sophomore spreads a message that “there is ability in every disability” and encourages young readers to embrace differences with kindness. “I want kids to know that being different just means you’re special in your own way. Embrace who you are and be authentically you.”

With nationals in Little Rock, Arkansas, on the horizon, Long is ready to take her message to a larger stage.

“My mission is to inspire others to embrace their uniqueness and always choose kindness,” she said. “I want to expand my impact beyond state lines and show that everyone has the power to make a difference. And who knows? Maybe I’ll bring home the national title and represent not just my state, but the whole country.”