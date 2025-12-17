Home / News / Cub Scouts sing holiday cheer for senior residents

Cub Scouts sing holiday cheer for senior residents

Wed, 12/17/2025 - 9:48am admin

Daniel Island Cub Scout Pack 519 kept its annual tradition alive on Monday, Dec. 8, bringing holiday cheer to the residents of Revela at Daniel Island (formerly The Oaks at Daniel Island) with an evening of caroling. 

Led by Cubmaster Matt Levin and coordinated by adult leader Ryan Roberts, the young scouts were joined by members of Troop 519, whose older Scouts helped guide the younger Cubs through the service project. 

Levin said the experience offered the Cubs an early lesson in kindness and community spirit. 

"It was personally rewarding. I knew the pack played a part in bringing a little bit of joy and brightening their day.” 

 

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: patrick@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here