Cub Scouts sing holiday cheer for senior residents

Daniel Island Cub Scout Pack 519 kept its annual tradition alive on Monday, Dec. 8, bringing holiday cheer to the residents of Revela at Daniel Island (formerly The Oaks at Daniel Island) with an evening of caroling.

Led by Cubmaster Matt Levin and coordinated by adult leader Ryan Roberts, the young scouts were joined by members of Troop 519, whose older Scouts helped guide the younger Cubs through the service project.

Levin said the experience offered the Cubs an early lesson in kindness and community spirit.