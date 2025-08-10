Daniel Island’s Eagle Scouts soar to new heights, break records

In the world of Scouting, reaching Eagle Scout is rare.

It’s a milestone achieved by less than 5% of Scouts nationwide, according to Scouting America.

But on Daniel Island, Troop 519 has defied the odds.

Over the last two years, eight Scouts have earned the highest rank of Eagle Scout, joining an elite 8% of Scouts nationwide. Plus two more Scouts from the troop are expected to earn the honor later this year.

Earning Eagle Scout requires dedication, skill, and leadership. Candidates must earn at least 21 merit badges, serve in multiple leadership roles, and complete a service project that benefits the community while giving them experience in planning, management, and mentorship.

It is a test of perseverance and initiative, and Troop 519’s Scouts have risen to the challenge.

Julian Churchill joined Scouts in second grade seeking adventure beyond school and Taekwondo. “The camping, activities, and meetings seemed really fun,” he recalled. His Eagle project combined compassion and ingenuity: refurbishing dog runs and donating unused medical supplies from MUSC to the Charleston Animal Society.

“All of the service projects, campouts, rank advancements, merit badges, and fun we had made joining Scouts one of the best decisions of my life,” Churchill said.

Other Scouts also made their mark in the community.

Mackey Jernigan distributed 75 backpacks filled with school supplies and clothing to students at Matilda F. Dunston Elementary in North Charleston, while Liam Griffin constructed 50 artificial oyster reefs to improve Charleston waterways.

“Each reef will encourage thousands of oysters to grow, filtering up to 2.5 gallons of water per hour,” Griffin said. “Scouting led me to the highest point in New Mexico, caves in Florida and North Carolina, and connections I’ll never forget.”

Olive Maher, one of the first girls in Troop 519G, pursued Eagle to challenge herself and grow her skills. “Working towards Eagle has taught me leadership, communication, confidence, public speaking, and social skills,” Maher said. Her project with Operation Home built a ramp for an elderly woman, allowing her to leave the house independently. “I wanted my project to not only benefit the community, but make an impact on someone’s life.”

James Ray focused on history and preservation, restoring gravestones at St. Philip’s Church cemetery downtown.

“After cleaning the headstones, you could actually read the names again. It was a way of preserving their legacy,” he said.

Other recently inducted Scouts like Oakley Halpern renovated a senior garden, while Tommy Coulter built bus shelters at his high school.

With 36 boys and 11 girls actively participating, Troop 519 has seen impressive accomplishments over the past seven months. The Boys Troop recorded 17 rank advancements, 64 merit badges earned, and 10 special awards, while the Girls Troop achieved four rank advancements, 24 merit badges, and two special awards.

“This recent group of Eagle Scouts started together in Cub Scouts many years ago and have supported each other along the way,” Scoutmaster Mike Coulter said.

“Achieving Eagle Scout requires commitment, focus, and perseverance,” said Troop Committee Chair Ruth Meloeny. “We want the Scouts to enjoy all the activities during the year, but also learn skills for life.”