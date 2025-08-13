Daniel Island’s Tess Ferm crowned Miss South Carolina’s Teen 2025

She’s got a killer singing voice, an uncanny Jennifer Coolidge impression, and now a crown to top it all off.

Daniel Island resident Tess Ferm returned to the Miss South Carolina’s Teen stage with unfinished business after placing runner-up last year, and on June 28, at Columbia’s Township Auditorium, she took the win.

Crowned Miss South Carolina’s Teen 2025, Ferm earned the title following a standout performance and a year defined by growth, service, and determination.

“It was such a surreal moment,” the 18-year-old said. “After placing first runner-up last year, I knew how close I’d come, but I also know that nothing is guaranteed. So when my name was called, I felt this overwhelming wave of gratitude.”

In addition to the state title, Ferm earned the overall talent award in the teen division for her vocal performance of “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie,” a song she says truly captures her spirit.

“‘Tomorrow’ is hopeful, strong, and timeless,” she said. “It reflects who I am and the message I want to share: resilience and optimism go hand in hand.”

A longtime musical theater performer, Ferm played leading roles at Charleston’s Porter-Gaud School, including Sandy in “Grease” and Sophie in “Mamma Mia.” But her voice isn’t the only thing that stood out.

Her social impact initiative, “From Fear to Freedom: Food Allergy Awareness and Education,” hits close to home. Both she and her brother live with life-threatening food allergies.

“For years, fear was at the center of how I approached food, school, and even friendships,” she said. “Now, I use my platform to educate others on the seriousness of food allergies, advocate for safer spaces in schools and restaurants, and empower young people with allergies to live boldly.”

She speaks at schools and camps, shares educational content on social media, collaborates with organizations, and meets with lawmakers to improve allergy safety.

This fall, Ferm will attend Furman University to study psychology, aspiring to become a child life specialist. She credits pageant experiences for shaping her skills and perspective.

“Competing gave me hands-on experience in communication, leadership, service, and resilience,” she said. “I’ve learned to meet people where they are, listen with empathy, and advocate effectively. The confidence and perspective I’ve gained through pageants are things I’ll carry into my career every day.”

In total, Ferm has earned more than $25,000 in scholarships through the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization.

Up next: Orlando, Florida.

Ferm will compete in the Miss America’s Teen 2026 competition from Sept. 2-7, and then again in January 2026 at the Miss America’s Teen National Finals, representing South Carolina on both stages.

“Being Miss South Carolina’s Teen doesn’t mean I stop dreaming big,” she said. “It just means I have more ways to chase those dreams.”

Between rehearsals and interviews, Ferm still finds time for her favorite hobbies, like cooking allergy-safe meals and tackling her quirky bucket list. “Yes, I still do the (actress) Jennifer Coolidge impression,” she laughed.

To young women considering the pageant world, Ferm offers this: “Do it scared, but do it. Pageants push you outside your comfort zone in the best way. You’ll grow in confidence, communication, and purpose.”

And the sisterhood? It’s real.

“I’ve made friendships that will last a lifetime. The women in this organization lift each other up. Being part of that community is one of the greatest honors of my life.”