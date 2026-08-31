Daniel Island among SC’s most stressful school runs

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As families across the U.S. return for the new school year, parents braced themselves for more than packed lunches, early alarms and last-minute searches for missing shoes. The return to the classroom also means the return of the school run – and, for many parents, one of the most stressful parts of the weekday routine.

What should be a relatively simple journey can quickly become a daily pressure point, with traffic, crowded drop-off zones, tight schedules and the race to arrive before the bell all adding to the strain. Throw in the pressure of getting to work afterwards, and parents can find themselves starting the day feeling stressed before it has really begun.

With the back-to-school season underway, AMFM surveyed 3,044 parents to identify where the school run causes the most stress, the factors making certain journeys particularly difficult, and how the daily rush can affect parents’ mental wellbeing.

Three South Carolina school runs were voted among the most stressful school drop-offs across America:

#24. Daniel Island, Charleston

School mornings on Daniel Island can become stressful as families, commuters, cyclists, and pedestrians all converge on the same local roads within a narrow window. Busy intersections and limited curb space can make the final approach to drop-off especially slow, while turning traffic adds another layer of uncertainty. For parents working against a fixed arrival time, even a short queue can quickly eat into the morning buffer and make an otherwise routine journey feel rushed.

#58. Lexington, Columbia

A few lost minutes can quickly affect the entire morning as families travel through Lexington. Major routes pass close to the downtown area, bringing school traffic into contact with commuters and drivers making other local trips. Once vehicles begin collecting at the same intersections, parents may have few practical ways to regain the time. By the final approach to school, attention can shift from the road ahead to everything else now at risk of starting late.

#116. Five Forks, Greenville

The school run around Five Forks can become difficult to judge once families leave residential streets and reach the area’s larger roads. Parents, buses, commuters, and vehicles entering nearby businesses may all arrive within the same narrow window, allowing traffic to build quickly. A journey that seemed comfortably timed at home can become more pressured with every slow signal or crowded turn. For parents continuing directly to work, the uncertainty may be just as frustrating as the delay itself.

The top 10 most stressful school runs in the country are:

#1. Park Slope, Brooklyn, New York

The most stressful school run in the country is in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Parents can find themselves navigating cyclists, pedestrians, buses, parked vehicles and drivers searching for curb space, all while trying to beat the school bell. With Flatbush Avenue adding through traffic to the local flow, even the final few blocks can become an unexpectedly tense part of the morning.

#2. Upper East Side, New York City, New York

New York also takes second place, with the Upper East Side home to the country’s next-most stressful school run. Here, the pressure comes from a succession of small delays: dense blocks, limited curb space, frequent stopping and the sheer number of people moving through the neighborhood can make even a short journey surprisingly time-consuming.

#3. Katy, Houston, Texas

Katy ranks third nationally. As families leave residential developments, school traffic mixes with the wider commuter flow toward Houston, meaning a journey that starts with plenty of time can quickly become more pressured as queues build and traffic lights eat into the morning buffer.

#4. Berkeley Hills, Berkeley, California

Berkeley Hills takes fourth place, where the school run presents a rather different challenge. Steep, winding streets mean parents may be watching for pedestrians, cyclists and approaching vehicles while also keeping one eye on the clock. When traffic slows on a hillside route, there may be few convenient alternatives.

#5. Levittown, Long Island, New York

New York claims a third place in the top five, with Levittown ranking fifth. As families move from residential streets toward larger roads, buses, commuters and other parents can converge at the same intersections, leaving little opportunity to recover lost time once traffic starts to build.

#6. Bethesda, Washington, D.C. Metro, Maryland

Bethesda has the sixth-most stressful school run in America. Parents making the daily drop-off are often joining the wider stream of commuter traffic moving through the Washington, D.C. area, meaning families, workers and buses are all competing for road space during the same narrow morning window.

#7. Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

Summerlin comes in seventh. Tight work commutes, congested school zones and closely managed traffic rules can combine to make the morning journey particularly demanding, especially for parents who need to head straight to work once drop-off is complete.

#8. Kendall, Miami, Florida

Kendall ranks eighth, with bottlenecks able to form quickly around busy stretches where several schools feed traffic onto the same roads. Parents, buses and commuters may all be competing for space at once, turning a familiar journey into a race against a fixed school start time.

#9. Paramus, Bergen County, New Jersey

Paramus places ninth nationally. Heavy regional commuter traffic, busy household schedules and tightly managed school zones can all add pressure to the journey, leaving parents with little room for delays when several trips need to be completed before the working day begins.

#10. University Park/Highland Park, Dallas, Texas

Rounding out the top 10 is University Park/Highland Park in Dallas. Curb space can become part of the problem when large numbers of families arrive within the same drop-off window, with parents also having to watch for pedestrians and crossing guards while judging where they can safely stop. By the time children leave the car, what should be a short neighborhood journey can already feel like the first major challenge of the day.

To see how other communities across the country ranked, see the online infographic.

For Many Parents, the Stress Starts Before They Leave Home

The survey suggests the school run is not merely an occasional annoyance.

Nearly four in 10 parents said it leaves them stressed or overwhelmed either every school day or several times a week. Another 10% experience that feeling roughly once a week.

Perhaps more revealing is that many parents are worrying about the journey before it has even started. 71% have dreaded the school run before leaving home.

And the Stress Does Not Always End at Drop-Off

For some parents, reaching the school gates is enough for the tension to disappear fairly quickly. For others, the morning follows them into the rest of the day.

When asked how long it takes to calm down after a particularly stressful school run:

- 31% said less than 10 minutes.

- 34% need between 10 and 30 minutes.

- 19% said it takes between 30 minutes and an hour.

- 9% remain stressed for several hours.

- Another 8% said a bad school run can affect them for the rest of the day.

In other words, roughly one in six parents can still be feeling the effects hours after drop-off is over.

“School mornings bring together several pressures at once – time, traffic, work responsibilities and the emotional demands of getting children ready for their day. None of those things may seem overwhelming in isolation, but when they happen repeatedly, five mornings a week, the stress can accumulate,” Anand Meta, LMFT, Executive Director at AMFM, said in a press release. “What is particularly striking is how many parents told us the effects continue after drop-off, sometimes for hours. Parents cannot control the traffic or the behavior of every other driver, but creating a little more breathing room in the morning, reducing unnecessary rushing where possible, and recognizing when that stress is carrying into the rest of the day can make a meaningful difference.

“The school run may be routine, but that does not mean the stress surrounding it should simply be dismissed as part of being a parent.”

Traffic Is the Biggest School-Run Enemy

Parents were also asked to identify the single part of the journey that causes them the most stress, and one answer stood well above the rest.

Traffic congestion was named by 39% of parents, making it easily the biggest source of school-run frustration.

The next biggest pressures were:

- 16% - Fear of being late.

- 13% - Unsafe driving by other parents.

- 12% - Finding somewhere to park.

- 12% - Children arguing or refusing to cooperate.

- 6% - Pressure to get to work afterward.

- 3% - Pedestrians or cyclists near the school.

The Other Parents Aren’t Always Helping

There is another source of tension that parents cannot control quite so easily: everyone else behind the wheel.

Almost three-quarters of respondents (74%) said they had witnessed dangerous or inconsiderate driving during school drop-off or pickup in the past year.

Of those experiences, two behaviors stood out in particular. 30% had seen drivers speeding near their child’s school, while 25% had seen someone using a phone while driving.

Parents also reported seeing:

- 10% - Double parking.

- 9% - Blocking driveways.

- 9% - Allowing children to exit into traffic.

- 7% - Parking on sidewalks.

- 7% - Ignoring crossing guards.

- 3% - Making illegal U-turns.

The irony is hard to miss: parents rushing because they are worried about being late can end up creating precisely the kind of driving environment that makes the school run stressful for everyone else.

Provided by AMFM Healthcare