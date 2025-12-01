Daniel Island associations elect new board members

DANIEL ISLAND COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION (DICA)

Newly elected to the DICA Board are Lauren Barber, Hoce Kalkas, and Matt MacCormack. Anatoli Semenoff was re-elected and is currently serving as treasurer. All four join existing board members Lou Valente, Mark Palchak, and Andrea Sullivan. Outgoing members are Sarah MacCormack and Greg Turner, whose terms expire on Dec. 31.

DANIEL ISLAND PARK ASSOCIATION (DIPA)

Pete Harper was re-elected to the DIPA Board of Directors and is joined by newcomers Chris Bechhold, Mary Sudzina, and Paul Bayer.

DANIEL ISLAND TOWN ASSOCIATION (DITA)

All three of the recently elected board members for DITA are new: Colby Hollifield, Otto Orr, and Mike White. Hollifield is currently serving as president of the DICA Board of Directors; his term ends on Dec. 31. Orr was elected to the DICA Board in 2020 and served two years as president.

DANIEL ISLAND NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION (DINA)