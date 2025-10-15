Daniel Island author Carol Heilman to celebrate new novel with book signing Nov. 3

Once in a while, a reader will come across a true gem of a story that sears right into their soul.

“Becoming Hattie Mae: A Hardscrabble Life in an Appalachian Holler,” the latest novel by Daniel Island author Carol Heilman, will be one of those stirring and unforgettable reads.

Set against the stark beauty and harsh realities of a 1920’s coal mining town, Heilman’s latest work captures the journey of a coming-of-age story in a world defined by struggle and perseverance.

As Heilman herself grew up in a coal-mining town, she often reaches into her rich collection of experiences from her own background. Catching fireflies on warm summer nights, listening to Fats Domino on the old floor model, the Philco radio, the first television to come into the mining camp, and the delightful way the residents figured out the best way to hook it up.

Heilman’s writing is authentic right down to her “Kentucky speak” that is such a strong part of her charm. Heilman says that Hattie Mae’s story began to take shape as a result of a repeated question in her mind: “What if I hadn’t had parents who valued a good education?”

An avid reader for as long as she could remember, “from the back of cereal boxes to stacks of comic books to stories and poems as well as series of books such as Nancy Drew and ‘Little House on the Prairie,’” Heilman read them all. “Storybook characters took on a life of their own and lived inside of me.”

“After supper, we usually gathered on the front porch and talked about our day, or Daddy would tell us stories about growing up ‘rough as a hickory nut,’” Heilman remembered.

Though their venues are similar, their situations are enormously different. Hattie Mae yearns to experience more of the outside world and treasured reading whenever she can, but it has to be out of sight of her oppressive father in order to avoid his harsh, punitive anger.

This remarkable story of grit, oppression, human spirit, and love will remain with you for a long time to come.

Author Carol Heilman will read from and discuss her book ‘Hattie Mae’ at Blondies Bagels & Café on Daniel Island on Monday, Nov. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.19 and include a signed book. Proceeds benefit the Daniel Island Library Society. Purchase tickets at tinyurl. com/3zpmjj58.