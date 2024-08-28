Daniel Island Beach Sweep in need of new leader to continue tradition

For the past 10 years, site captain Andrea Kelly has led the team to clean up Daniel Island’s shoreline for the annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep, however, this year Kelly has decided to give the title to someone else.

Now, the island is in search of a new leader to take the reins. Without a site captain, the Daniel Island Beach/River Sweep may not happen this year.

The Beach/River Sweep, organized by the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, is the state’s largest one-day litter cleanup of beaches, marshes, and waterways.

Every third Saturday in September, volunteers from across the state gather to remove trash from the coastlines, with Daniel Island playing its part since Kelly first took the lead.

“Andrea did an absolutely fantastic job for those 10 years,” said Susan Hill, the Consortium’s coastal coordinator for the Beach/River Sweep. “Her dedication and commitment to keeping Daniel Island’s coastline clean made a tremendous impact on the community and the environment.”

In recent years, everyone from residents to school groups, Scout troops, church members, and local businesses participated in the cleanup. Their efforts resulted in the removal of hundreds of pounds of trash from Daniel Island’s marshlands and shorelines. In 2021, volunteers collected 175 pounds of garbage, and last year an entire dumpster was filled with collected debris. Hurricane Ian interrupted the 2022 Sweep.

Hill is hopeful that someone will step up to continue the tradition. “We are looking for someone passionate about keeping the ecosystem clean and healthy. Ideally, the Site Captain is organized, motivated to do something about the litter issue, works well with others, and can recruit people to help.”

The official date for the 2024 Beach Sweep would be Saturday, Sept. 21, but without a new site captain, Daniel Island risks losing its participation in this annual cleanup. Hill encourages anyone interested in taking on the role to reach out.

“This is a volunteer position, but it’s a crucial one,” she emphasized.

Reflecting on her decade as site captain, Kelly feels fulfilled with Daniel Island’s successful cleanups.

“While it was always somewhat depressing to see how much trash was deposited along this stretch of the Wando River shoreline, it was great to know it wouldn’t end up interfering with marine life,” Kelly said.

“Equally fulfilling was witnessing the groups that came together to do something good,” she continued. “It gave me hope that no matter our differences, we all have a responsibility to take care of our environment for future generations and the survival of species who cannot survive in uncontrolled human pollution.”

Grateful for the community support, Kelly said, “I’ll miss interacting with everyone during the sweep, but I’m hopeful someone will step up to keep this great tradition going on Daniel Island.”

The Beach Sweep leaders say the event not only improves the island’s appearance but also enhances the health of the natural resources and wildlife that inhabit the area.