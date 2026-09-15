Daniel Island businesses credit loyal regulars for staying power

Successful businesses have key strategies that contribute to their success. These include meeting customer needs, exceptional customer service, and community support. Daniel Island is incredibly lucky to be home to an exhilarating mix of businesses that have stood the test of time.

In business for two decades, Island Expressions is one of the island’s OGs. Before Dyan Heineck took over as the current owner, the shop had a few different proprietors, each adding their own flair. But the heart of the business has always been custom framing and art.

Heineck says the most difficult time was during the pandemic. With only six months into the business, it was tough.

“I had so many ideas for the business but just had to focus on surviving rather than thriving. We are grateful to have had the support of such a great community during that time.”

Heineck said construction of the adjacent new Publix was also challenging. The new entrance reduces the store’s visibility. She emphasized the importance of the community to the store’s success.

“I think the secret to our success is our relationships with our customers. Once we get a customer to come in the door, they become a part of the Island Expressions family. With our custom framing customers, we often get to hear the stories behind the artwork.”

With so much shopping online, Heineck hopes people don't lose sight of the value of shopping in person.

“There's something special about walking into a store, discovering something unexpected, seeing the true colors and craftsmanship of a piece, and having a conversation with someone who genuinely cares about helping you find exactly the right gift or framing solution.”

Paisley has been on Daniel Island for 14 years. Current owner Lori Nadelstumph has provided the community with fun fashions for 10 years. Like many small stores, rising costs of clothing, and most importantly, high rent, are making it hard to survive. Nadelstumph says locals help keep Paisley open.

“The community is what keeps us in business because we cannot compete and have support like the big companies," she said. "We know your name and offer personalized service. Being able to survive is from the support of our local community family.”

Nadelstumph’s eye for fashion and selling local vendors have made the store a hit.

“We strive to keep fashion fresh by buying in small batches to keep a large selection, so you can find something new. We love giving personal style tips. I love supporting local artists; they add to our unique gift options.”

Before Ristorante LIDI became the popular Italian eatery and watering hole, it was home to DI’s first grocery store, Tecklenburg Market & Cafe. The store was opened in the early 2000s by former Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

In 2014, part of the space was reinvented as a vibrant restaurant. Over the years, it has weathered challenges – from economic fluctuations to the impact of COVID-19 – and has emerged as a resilient cornerstone of the community. Its delicious food and friendly staff continue to draw loyal patrons, ensuring its enduring popularity and success.

For eight years, bartender Quentin Scrivens has been the charismatic maestro behind the bar at LIDI. With a smile as infectious as his cocktail-shaking prowess, he transforms a simple drink into an experience, drawing patrons in for a quick sip, a lively happy hour, or a culinary journey from the kitchen.

“I think the key to LIDI’s success is the fantastic, happy hour pricing and friendly staff and community support," he said. "Our regulars really show up for us week after week like family.”

For almost 14 years Sauer Grapes has been pouring some of the best wines on the island. For over 35 years, owner Marie Sauer was in the wine trade, but Sauer Grapes was her first foray into retail operations.

“My first year of opening a storefront and building my extensive wine inventory was a real challenge,” she said.

Sauer Grapes is basically a one-person operation. Through a network of experts, including famous winemakers, her tantalizing tastings, exciting wine events, and loyal customers, she has created a prosperous and popular business.

“I have an amazing support network of distributors, local chefs, and wine experts. When you come to Sauer Grapes, 99% of the time I am the one helping a customer select that perfect bottle of wine as well as washing the glasses at the end of a tasting,” Sauer said. “We talk a lot about the financial side of local support, but the emotional boost is just as important. I’ve been incredibly lucky to build a community of wonderful customers who treat me with so much kindness. They mean the world to me.

“Some people might not know that we have a lot of very famous winemakers come through that do tastings and dinners at Sauer Grapes. And while I can help create a pairing menu and teach people about wine in the shop, I'm also available for private wine tastings, dinners, and lectures.”

Michaels Barkery opened back in 2019, providing Daniel Island with everything for furry family members, including bakery goods, spa services, and a variety of pet-friendly finds. Four months after COVID-19 hit, owner Karen Patrohay said it was the hardest time for the business.

“We started from nothing, so anything was up from where we started,” she said. “We were very fortunate that we were able to stay open since we sold dog and cat food and provided a necessary grooming service for the well-being of dogs.”

Patrohay credits her expert staff, customer service, and community support for Michael's Barkery success.