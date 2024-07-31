Daniel Island, Cainhoy eateries offer live music options

What’s better than dinner and a show? Pick your vibe from this rundown of restaurants from Daniel Island to Cainhoy that offer live music on the regular.

At New Realm Brewery, located at 880 Island Park Drive, live music is a staple for many guests’ dining experiences. Patrons can catch performances every Friday and Saturday, 6-9 p.m., and Sundays, 2-5 p.m. The brewery features local talent and solo artists from across the country. Upcoming events include Jam Night with Rob Lowe on the first Wednesday of each month, and the Orlando Mendez concert on Aug. 10.

Mac’s Daniel Island, located at 259 Seven Farms Drive, strikes the perfect chord between relaxed dining and live music. Every Friday, from 6-9 p.m., guests can enjoy performances by Mike & Beth of Gracious Day, a local husband and wife duo specializing in vintage country and contemporary music. Live music is scheduled every weekend on the patio except Credit One concert Fridays.

Viva Tacos and Tequila, located at 864 Island Park Drive, is the go-to venue for fans of Mexican cuisine and upbeat music. Their Beer and Margarita Garden comes alive with performances during holidays, as well as seasonal pop-up block parties.

Wasabi, located at 194 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island’s contemporary Japanese option, offers more than just sushi. From summer to early October, restaurant-goers can enjoy live music every Friday, 5-9 p.m. on the patio. Some of the fan favorites to hit the Wasabi stage include Tyler Boone, Brett Weller, and Eric Barnett.

Sermet’s Courtyard, located at 115 River Landing Drive, offers a touch of sophistication for those looking for an intimate night out. Pair your dishes with live music from acoustic guitarist Keith Miller, who performs Thursday thru Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Owner Sermet Aslan said, “Miller adds an ambiance to our lovely courtyard and has provided a beautiful background music for our customers for 13 years!”

Dog and Duck, located at 1937 Clements Ferry Road, offers a family-friendly pub experience with live music every Saturday night, 6-9 p.m. The dog-friendly porch features local artists, Abbey Elmore, Steve Hardy, and Kevin Church, to name a few.

El Gallo Bar and Grill, located at 2601 Clements Ferry Road, offers free chips and salsa and free live music. Don’t miss DJ sets every Friday and Saturday night on the patio. Karaoke is offered every Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight, for those who are brave enough to take the stage.

Indigo Reef Brewing Company, located at 2079 Wambaw Creek Road, has 20 beers on tap and live music every Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The venue features both local talent and touring artists, including Brandon Lamar Simmons and Ron Daniel. Pint Nights, where $1 per pint goes to a local charity, coincide with the live music.

Wando River Grill, located at 133 Nautical Lane, rotates local and out-of-town artists every Friday and Saturday. 6-9 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. Hans Wanzel provides happy hour tunes on Fridays until 7 p.m.

Community Craft House, located at 1049 Point Hope Parkway, one of Point Hope’s newest tap rooms, featuring a bar, dining room, and patio, is slated to start weekend live music in August for community enjoyment.

For more information on live music and entertainment please reach out to each individual establishment as schedules and events do change.