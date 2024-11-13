Daniel Island, Cainhoy peninsula continue to be targets for thieves

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Oct. 16-31.

Driving Under the Influence charge

On Oct. 18, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Clements Ferry Road and Charleston Regional Parkway when a vehicle was straddling two traffic lanes while in motion.

Police said the driver, aged 17, agreed to a field sobriety test, and failed each evaluation.

Team 5 determined probable cause for arrest for Driving Under the Influence, and the driver was taken to the Charleston Police Department headquarters, where police said the driver refused a breath alcohol analysis test.

The driver was advised that his driver’s license would be suspended and was charged and referred to Charleston County Family Court.

Recovered stolen property

During a routine patrol on Blakeway Street on Oct. 19, an officer observed a black Hyundai Elantra which matched the description of a stolen vehicle from Summerville.

The vehicle had a broken headlight and was backed into a parking spot between two buildings. Charleston Consolidated Dispatch confirmed the car to be stolen and the vehicle was towed.

The Summerville Police Department advised the victim of the recovery.

Motor vehicle theft

On Oct. 23, an officer responded to an apartment complex on Farr Street, where a victim reported that her friend’s vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, had been stolen while parked long-term in the lot.

Police verified that no towing activity had occurred.

The vehicle had been seen a week prior and the key fobs were in possession of the complainant. Security cameras were inoperable at the time of the theft. The case is active.

Theft from a motor vehicle

On Oct. 23, police met with a complainant on Hopewell Drive in reference to a theft from a vehicle.

The victim, who is employed with a landscape company, parked a truck behind the Publix at this location while they worked in the area.

When crew members returned to the truck, a trimmer had been removed from the vehicle’s gated bed.

Publix’s store manager was able to retrieve camera footage from the rear of the store which showed suspicious activity at the truck. A black Cadillac sedan was seen driving past the truck, then driving in reverse to stop at the truck.

A passenger got out of the sedan and took the item from the back of the truck. Footage recorded the vehicle fleeing in the direction of Sawyer Circle and Hopewell Drive. An investigation is underway.