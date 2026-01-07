Daniel Island Community Fund awards $75K to support ECCO

The Daniel Island Community Fund has awarded a $75,000 grant to East Cooper Community Outreach to support the continuation of critical programs and services for local neighbors facing financial hardship.

Established to strengthen community well-being and support philanthropic initiatives on Daniel Island and the surrounding Cainhoy peninsula, DICF is a private 501(c)(4) organization funded through a Community Enhancement Fee on all resale transactions on the island. This structure allows the fund’s resources to grow alongside the community, creating a lasting legacy of support for generations to come.

Through this grant, DICF is helping ECCO provide assistance, including food support, financial aid, medical and dental services, and personalized client navigation, to help families achieve safety, stability, and long-term opportunity.

Founded in 1989 following the devastation of Hurricane Hugo, ECCO has grown into a permanent community resource guided by its mission of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”

“The need in our community continues to rise, with more families turning to ECCO for help each month," said Stephanie Kelley, executive director of ECCO. "Thanks to this grant, we can continue expanding essential services – from food and clothing to medical and dental care – for hundreds of neighbors in Daniel Island, Huger, Wando, and Cainhoy.

“Our goal is not just to respond to crises, but to walk alongside each family on their journey to long-term stability," Kelley continued. "We are deeply grateful for the Daniel Island Community Fund for the opportunity to continue being a trusted source of hope and support for many in our community.”