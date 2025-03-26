From Daniel Island debut to WTA champion

She was just 17 when she stepped out onto the stadium court to play in a tournament that has morphed into today’s Credit One Charleston Open.

While Emma Navarro might have been unknown and unheralded, her talent and potential were unlimited.

Navarro was a junior at Ashley Hall when she collided with German tennis player Laura Siegemund at the then Volvo Car Open on an April night in 2019, which was her debut in a main draw of a WTA event.

While she was well known in tennis circles, she wasn’t a household name just yet.

She checked in at World No. 565 when she tested the green clay on Daniel Island, up from World No. 763 just six months earlier.

Siegemund won, but it was the first step in an amazing tennis journey up the WTA rankings ladder.

“I’m obviously disappointed that I lost, but I’m super happy with how I played, and it was definitely a good intro to the pro tour and a good pro debut,” Navarro told reporters after the match.

“The atmosphere was amazing. Everyone, a bunch of my school friends came out, tennis friends, and everyone was so supportive,” Navarro added. “And it was better than I could have ever imagined out there.”

Much has changed in Navarro’s tennis world since her Daniel Island debut six years ago.

She won the NCAA singles title as a sophomore at the University of Virginia in 2021. She would become the first NCAA singles champ to reach the semifinals of the U.S. Open.

Navarro continued to climb up the WTA ladder and finished 2023 as the World No. 32 player, and then cemented her status as an elite player last year, finishing at World No. 8, which has been her best ranking so far. She’s currently ranked No. 10.

Navarro, who turns 24 on May 18, has become a fixture at the Grand Slam events, compiling a 19-9 record on some of tennis’ most hallowed venues.

Navarro owns a 6-2 record against Australian Open foes and reached the quarterfinals to begin 2025.

Navarro is 4-2 at Roland Garros and reached the Round of 16 last spring. She also was a member of the U.S. Olympic team that competed in Paris last year.

Navarro has been effective on the manicured grass at Wimbledon, with four victories against two losses. She reached the quarterfinals last summer.

Finally, she’s returned home to her native New York City to play in three U.S. Opens. She’s 5-3 in the Big Apple and reached the semifinals in late summer last year.

Navarro is concise and a competitor. She also is a champion.

She won her first 500-level crown in March when she topped Emiliana Arango of Colombia, 6-0, 6-0, to culminate an impressive run at the WTA 500 Merida Open Akron in Mexico. She became only the fifth player this century to win a tourney title by double-bagel domination.

Her first title came in 2024 when she won the Hobart International crown. The tourney was a 250-level event that led up to the Australian Open.