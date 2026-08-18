Daniel Island duo leads summer water aerobics at Edgefield Park

Daniel Island residents are diving into a fun way to stay active with water aerobics. Offering a low-impact, full-body workout that's gentle on the joints, water aerobics combines fitness with the simple enjoyment of being in the water, making it an appealing option for participants of all ages and fitness levels.

Joe Gunter has been teaching water aerobics classes for almost 20 years. Last summer, Daniel Island resident Susie Peiff decided to give one of his classes at Edgefield Park a try. After experiencing discomfort from a shoulder replacement, she hoped the support of the water would make exercise easier on her joints – and she was hooked.

Peiff, who plays tennis and has taught a variety of land aerobics classes in the past, quickly stood out to Gunter because of her enthusiasm. Before long, he asked if she would be interested in teaching classes alongside him, and the partnership was born.

"After studying every aquafitness instructional manual I could find, I began my new adventure one year ago. Fortunately for me, the wonderful DI residents who attend the classes were more than forgiving and patient as I bumbled my way back into teaching form,” Pieff said. “ Now I rarely go a day without a pool workout, whether it just be for muscle recovery after a hard tennis match or to practice my routine for my next class."

Today, Gunter and Peiff alternate teaching the Daniel Island water aerobics classes at the Edgefield Park pool off Oak Leaf Street.

The pair explained that water aerobics is especially forgiving on joints and muscles, allowing participants of nearly any age or physical ability to enjoy a challenging workout at their own pace. The natural resistance of the water provides a high-intensity workout while reducing stress on the body.

The classes are also designed to be fun. Upbeat music keeps everyone moving during the cardio portions, followed by a calming cool-down at the end of each session. Many participants have attended regularly for years, creating a warm, welcoming community for newcomers looking to try something different.

"During class, everyone is encouraged to work at their own pace while challenging themselves whenever possible. Attaining and sustaining one's target heart rate throughout the session via total body engagement is the key to achieving cardiorespiratory fitness, strength, and endurance goals,” Pieff said. “The upbeat music keeps those legs and arms moving, and the best part is, it's easy on your joints!"

For those hesitant to give water aerobics a try, Peiff says many of the common concerns simply aren't an issue.

Don't have a swimsuit? Gym clothes work just fine. Don't want to get your hair wet? That's completely optional. Feeling self-conscious about exercising in front of others? The water makes it difficult for anyone to notice exactly what you're doing. And if you're worried the workout might be boring, Peiff says the energetic music and lively atmosphere keep everyone smiling and moving.

"I hope more people will discover the amazing low-impact yet high-intensity total-body workout one receives from water aerobics,” Peiff said. “Of course, I may be biased, but no land-based fitness routine is as time-efficient and as kind to your joints nor provides such pure, outright enjoyment!"