Daniel Island entrepreneur pens new book for business leaders

Daniel Island resident and business strategist Peter Ricciardi has added a new title to his professional resume: author.

His recently released book, “Mind Shift. Profit Lift.: Rewiring Your Entrepreneurial Brain for Greater Profitability, Growth, & Staying Power,” takes a different approach from many traditional business guides. Instead of focusing on step-by-step tactics, Ricciardi centers the book on how business owners think and how those patterns shape decisions, growth, and long-term stability.

“Everything starts with the way you approach your business,” Ricciardi said. “The mind shift I am advocating for will directly influence the strategies and tactics that you as a business person will choose to embrace.”

Ricciardi’s career spans more than two decades across entrepreneurship, franchise ownership, and advisory roles. He has launched professional minor-league hockey franchises, worked as an executive with an NBA G League team, and spent recent years advising startups and established companies on profitability and operations.

“The many diverse experiences I have had and the wide array of business people I have engaged with have certainly helped to shape the perspective the book offers,” he said.

A Daniel Island resident since 2003, Ricciardi said the community itself has played a subtle but steady role in shaping his perspective on business.

“Watching it grow has reminded me of the important role entrepreneurs play in our communities,” he said. “And we have some exceptional ones here – some who have survived and thrived through all the growth.”

A central theme of the book is a shift in focus away from the business owner as the center of the story. “Too many business people think their business is about them. It clearly is not,” Ricciardi said. “Your business will thrive only when you focus on exceeding your customer’s expectations and empowering and encouraging your employees to deliver on your promise.”

He also emphasizes that profitability, in his view, is less about adding more strategies and more about rethinking assumptions. “It will come from thinking differently,” he said. “That’s because treating customers, employees, and vendors as a number will no longer result in better profitability numbers going forward.”

Ricciardi said the ideas in the book reflect lessons gathered over years of working with a wide range of businesses, from small startups to larger organizations.

In addition to writing, he continues to advise business clients and speak on topics including leadership and operational decision-making.

“In a world where AI is becoming more prevalent by the day, those businesses that lean into the human element will be the ones that actually set themselves apart,” he said.