Daniel Island father-son duo race to honor late wife, mom

The last time Bob Reich competed in an Ironman, he sprinted down the finish line with the heavy realization that his wife might not be there for his next race.

Now, two years later, he and his son, Colin, are preparing for another triathlon – this time in her honor.

Residents of Daniel Island, Bob and Colin are gearing up for the Ironman Triathlon in Panama City, Florida, on Nov. 2.

For Bob, an experienced triathlete, and Colin, a former Division 1 lacrosse player, the race is more than a test of endurance; it’s a tribute to Carrie Reich, Bob’s late wife and Colin’s mother, who passed away in December 2022 after battling breast cancer.

Carrie was an athlete herself, having been a college swimmer and an active participant in various Daniel Island fitness classes. She could often be found getting her daily 12,000 steps around Smythe Park or exercising on her stationary bike.

“Even on her worst days, she always exercised, just like Lance Armstrong did when he fought his cancer battle back in the ‘90s,” Bob recalled.

Diagnosed with two types of breast cancer in 2019, she initially triumphed over the disease, until complications with hormone treatment led to a devastating relapse. The grief of losing Carrie didn’t break her family – it ignited a desire to honor her legacy.

“It means everything to do this Ironman with my dad in memory of my mom,” Colin said. “They raised me right and taught me to never quit. I remember going to my first triathlon when I was about seven, and my mom was by my side the whole time cheering me on. She will be there with me again on Nov. 2.”

The Ironman triathlon consists of a grueling 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run, all to be completed within a 17-hour time limit.

Bob, who has completed two Ironmans and numerous triathlons since college, recognizes the mental challenges involved. “An endurance-fest like this forces you to spend a lot of time in your head. I choose to use that time praying and speaking to her and to all the friends and family I’ve lost over the years.”

Over the past four months, the father-son duo has compressed their training, investing in a coach, prioritizing eight hours of sleep, and eliminating junk food and alcohol.

“At 57, my body can’t handle long training regimens like it used to, but I know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to honor her with my son,” Bob said.

Colin and Bob will sport custom-made pink breast cancer bike shirts with Carrie’s name on them to wear during the race.

“This will absolutely be an amazingly emotional day, but I am 100% confident that Carrie and everyone else in heaven will be watching over us,” Bob said.

As the countdown to the triathlon begins, Colin has been showcasing his training to his nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram. In hopes to inspire others, he encourages his followers to stay committed to their goals, whether tackling an Ironman or navigating everyday life.

“I believe I’m capable of anything if I do these three things: take action every day, improve every day, and never ever quit,” Colin said.

“It’s not impossible; someone just like you has done it. Dream big!”