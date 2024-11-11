Daniel Island house fire quickly contained

A fire at a home on Smythe Street was quickly extinguished by several local fire departments in the early hours on Nov. 10.

According to the Facebook post from the Charleston Fire Department, “The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly after 2 a.m. reporting a porch fire at a home on Smythe Street, located on Daniel Island. Charleston, North Charleston, and Mount Pleasant Fire Departments, Berkeley County EMS, and Charleston PD were dispatched to the incident.

“Emergency personnel arrived six minutes after the initial dispatch and reported an active fire on the exterior porch of the three-story, single-family dwelling. Firefighters worked to quickly attack and contain the fire, search the house for occupants, and proceeded to contain the fire that had extended into the house. The occupants escaped the home prior to the fire department's arrival.

“Members of the Fire Marshal’s Office responded to review the incident. Investigators determined the fire originated near an outdoor fireplace. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental in nature.

“No injuries were reported during the incident. One adult and three children were temporarily displaced from the home.”