Daniel Island Independence Day Celebration

Schedule of Events

3:15 - 3:45 p.m.: Golf Cart Parade line-up begins at Bishop England High School

4:00 p.m. sharp: Parade proceeds to Daniel Island Drive and continues to Daniel Island School parking lot at DI Drive and Purcell Street

5 - 6 p.m.: Music by Chris Sullivan

6 - 7 p.m.: Music by Wildflower Station

6 - 6:30 p.m.: Kazoobie Kazoo Show on Smythe Lake Island

7 - 9:00 p.m.: East Coast Party Band



Roving Entertainment SureFire Entertainment

Stilt Walking, Unicycle Act, Flame Eating, Juggling, Soap Bubble Circus, including the Bubble Trike, Yonts the Magician, and Daniel Island Treasure Hunt.

Food Vendors

Nautical Bowls, The Cotton Sky, King of Pops, Holy City Italian Ice, And Lobster, Holy City Popcorn, Pure Fluff, East Coast Chimney Cakes, Nothin But Chicken, Taste of Berlin, Cast Iron Food Truck, Vibrant Alkaline Vegan Meals, Johnny Focaccia, and Chow Bella.

Don’t know how to shag dance but always wanted to learn? Now’s your chance!

Hall of Fame Shag Dancer, Kae Childs, will be onsite to teach you the beginning steps. Pre-registering is recommended but not required.

E-mail: jessaminewren@gmail.com to reserve your spot. Onsite reservations will be at the front entrance to the park at the information booth.

Complimentary lessons are from 6:15 to 7 p.m. on Smythe Lake Island, followed by Shag Dance Competition in front of the main stage beginning at 8:15 p.m.

Patriotic Parade

The parade starts at Bishop England High School parking lot (by sports fields) and finishes at Daniel Island Drive & Purcell Street.

Everyone is invited to participate in the parade. Participants need to arrive for the line-up between 3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. The parade will start at 4:00 p.m. sharp.