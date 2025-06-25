Daniel Island Independence Day Celebration
Thursday, July 3 | 4-9 p.m. | Smythe Park
Presented by Daniel Island Community Fund
Schedule of Events:
3:15 - 3:45 pm Golf Cart Parade line-up begins at Bishop England High School
4:00 pm sharp Parade proceeds to Daniel Island Drive and continues to Daniel Island School parking lot at DI Drive and Purcell Street
4 - 5 pm Smythe Park – Emcee/DJ Shane Griffin playing patriotic music
5:15 pm (est.) National Anthem by Zandrina Dunning at Smythe Park following the parade
5:15-6:30 (est.) Wildflower Station Band
6:30 - 7 pm Emcee/DJ Shane Griffin playing patriotic music
7 - 9 pm East Coast Party Band
Patriotic Parade:
The parade starts at Bishop England High School parking lot (by sports fields) and finishes at Daniel Island Drive & Purcell Street. Everyone is invited to participate in the parade. Participants need to arrive for the line-up between 3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. The parade will start at 4:00 p.m. sharp.
Parade Traffic Alert:
There will be intermittent street closures on July 3rd for the Daniel Island Annual Patriotic Parade from 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. (approximate time). The City of Charleston Police Department will coordinate and execute the street closure process. This is a rolling closure, meaning as soon as the parade passes, the police will reopen the streets. We appreciate your patience during this time in order for us to have a safe passage for our parade participants/residents during this annual event.
Food Vendors:
Wrap and Bowl Factory, City Sliders, Gaucho Grill Food Truck, Birdies Famous Hot Dogs and Sausages, Two Rhodes Bakery, Sweet, But Not So Sweet, Shaka Shrimp, Holy City Italian Ice, Holy City Popcorn, Pure Fluff Cotton Candy, Citrus Crush, And Lobster, Summerville Burrito, Kona Ice, Waffle Sensations, Burgers & Freys
Roving Entertainment / SureFire Entertainment:
• Stilt Walking
• Unicycle Act
• Juggling
• Soap Bubble Circus including the Bubble Trike
• Yonts the Magician
• Daniel Island Treasure Hunt
• Great American Kazoo Cart - Roving Kazoo Show
• Shag Dance Competition on the front stage!
For more information go to dicommunity.org