Daniel Island Independence Day Celebration

Parade Traffic Alert:

There will be intermittent street closures on July 3rd for the Daniel Island Annual Patriotic Parade from 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. (approximate time). The City of Charleston Police Department will coordinate and execute the street closure process. This is a rolling closure, meaning as soon as the parade passes, the police will reopen the streets. We appreciate your patience during this time in order for us to have a safe passage for our parade participants/residents during this annual event.

Food Vendors:

Wrap and Bowl Factory, City Sliders, Gaucho Grill Food Truck, Birdies Famous Hot Dogs and Sausages, Two Rhodes Bakery, Sweet, But Not So Sweet, Shaka Shrimp, Holy City Italian Ice, Holy City Popcorn, Pure Fluff Cotton Candy, Citrus Crush, And Lobster, Summerville Burrito, Kona Ice, Waffle Sensations, Burgers & Freys