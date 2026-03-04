Daniel Island InMotion Wellness Studio stretches clients from head to toe

InMotion Wellness Studio Daniel Island provides practitioner-assisted stretching sessions where clients relax while professional staff lead them through a sequence of stretches.

Opened last fall, adding a new wellness option for residents, the company is located at 234 Seven Farms Drive.

Health experts say regular stretching can offer numerous advantages, such as increased efficiency in movement, enhanced flexibility, quicker recovery, and greater overall performance. By loosening and elongating the muscles, stretching can help alleviate muscle tension and joint discomfort.

Rich Hughes has been going to InMotion Wellness Studio for three months. “It helps my health each week by increasing my flexibility," Hughes said. "It is something anyone of any age can use for their quality of life.”

"Stretching at In Motion Wellness Studio benefits every age because the need to move well never goes away — it just changes over time,” Owner Jen Aiello said. “For kids and teens, it supports healthy growth and prevents injuries.

"For adults, it relieves tight muscles from daily stress and improves posture and mobility. For older adults, it helps maintain balance, joint health, and independence. When your body moves better, you feel better, at any age."

Fourteen-year-old Payton Moorman started as a client last fall.

“The people are great, and my flexibility has improved, and my body feels better overall. I work mostly with Rezenkia, she is so knowledgeable, kind, and calming. I really enjoy going!”

Christine Fountaine, 74, started her stretching journey in the middle of November. “My flexibility is compromised. I have rheumatoid arthritis, so we came up with a plan that would improve my flexibility.”

That plan includes breathing into the stretch, holding it, and slowly releasing. She now goes twice a week. “It has helped with my stiffness, improved my posture, and my stability.”

General Manager Jenn Vazquez said InMotion caters to any individual who is health-conscious – whether their current lifestyle is active or even sedentary.

"We help with mobility and flexibility to have you feeling your best," she said. "We differ from other places on the island because we use straps to keep you stabilized, which helps you get into the deepest stretch possible. We also use digital tools to help provide… accurate assessments for our clients. And the first stretch is always free.”